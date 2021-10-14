The epicenter was reported below the ground, however; no tsunami alert was issued

October 15, 2021

Rusty Knowles October 14, 2021 1 min read

About fifty tremors shook La Palma overnight from Wednesday to Thursday. The lava is still flowing and the volcanic activity seems more intense

The Cumbre Viza volcano on the island of La Palma continues to erupt 26 days after the eruption. According to the scientific team of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Project (Povolka), volcanic activity shows no signs of exhaustion, and volcanologists reject the immediate outcome of the eruption.

Between midnight and 7am this Thursday, 56 earthquakes were reported on the island, with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale, more than 4.4 on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, October 13, the last update of the European Union’s monitoring program Copernicus, 1,548 buildings covering an area of ​​6,5 hectares were destroyed by volcanoes.

The direction of the volcanic emergency plan for the Canary Islands (Povolka) was ordered this Thursday morning Evacuation of several new areas, which is about 300 additional houses. Nearly 6,500 residents were forced to flee their homes.

For a week, two companies on the island, “Ticom Solutions” and “Volcanic Life”, have been using drones to deliver ration water and food to domestic animals trapped by lava near Dodok.

