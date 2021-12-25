Re. Revisit the James Webb Space Telescope launched by the Ariane 5 rocket

Find all of our live #JAMES_WEBB here!

: Let’s revisit this December 25 news:

James Webb Space Telescope Successfully launched from Guyana. We explain to you How this will revolutionize space surveillance.

The three mosque federations have announced their intention to sign Charter of the Principles of Islam in France Desired by the French government, they rejected it last January.

• # COVID-19 Infection and the Omigron variant have disrupted the Christmas holidays in many families. Yesterday, unheard of in France, 94,000 people tested positive.

: Telescope solar panels have been successfully deployed and can supply power to it.

: The James Webb Space Telescope is now completely detached from the Ariane 5 rocket and continues its journey toward its orbit point.

: Hello. In fact, I misunderstood the telescope’s target (bug fixed): it was pointing in the opposite direction to the sun, towards a point 1.5 million kilometers away. ESA Published a very clear map (But title in English). The space is protected from light and heat from the sun to maintain the minimum temperature required to observe the infrared rays.

: Probably on the other side of the Moon (Sun is 150 million km from Earth)

: Our colleagues Guyana 1st They have prepared a comprehensive article presenting ten things to know about this telescope and its design. This triggers a shortcoming mentioned by some of you in the comments: its cost is multiplied by 20 over growth and reaches $ 10 billion. A slate was shared between Europe, the United States and Canada.

: The James Webb telescope, which is dead to enter the rocket that launches it, must use a sophisticated technical action. It is especially fitted with sunscreen, which must protect it during its journey and provide it with energy.

: Unlike his predecessor Hubble, James Webb is not going to position himself in orbit around the Earth. Its target is 1.5 million kilometers away, facing the sun at what is known as the second longrange point. He should achieve it in a month. Once there, he will begin a phase of testing his tools. Observations will begin in six months.

: Thrusters and rocket fairing successfully released. The main site will be in six minutes. And 27 minutes after the telescope was launched, it completely detached from its missile at 1:47 p.m.

: Why is this new telescope important? Let me see you once again for an article by our journalist Louis Chan explaining how This will provide new possibilities for observing space, And he observes the formation of the first galaxies, especially in distant parts of the universe.

: The Ariane 5 rocket successfully launches with the James Webb Space Telescope. Look at his race And directly.

: Why is this release taking place in Crowe, French Guiana? The European Space Agency explains this choice On Twitter. Because the site is so close to the equator, the earth rotates a little faster “A helping hand” To the rocket.

: Ariane will depart in 5 7 minutes. Now is the time to read Comprehensive guide to the European Space Agency Web Telescope and its output.

: The choice to name this telescope James Webb competed in articles published by two scientific journals this year. Scientific American And Natural, Accused him of supporting homosexual sanctions against US government and NASA employees. The latter, however, refused to rename the telescope, but it was never discovered “No evidence” Its involvement in these obstacles.

: But why is this telescope called James Webb? This is the name of the former boss of the US space agency NASA. James Webb, the agency’s administrator from 1961 to 1968, oversaw the launch of the Apollo program, which aims to send a man to the moon.

: Launch of a special edition of FranceInfo dedicated to launching the most advanced space telescope ever designed, and You can see it here. The European Space Agency also contributes to the project French live video. Departure time is scheduled for 1:20 p.m.

: The Guyanese Space Center has announced on Twitter that all the lights are on to launch the Ariane 5 rocket that will carry the James Webb telescope into space. The weather, which was forced to postpone the release, which was scheduled for December 22, is satisfactory. And the whole is over.

: Hello. A small site (in French) following the launch of JWST: https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/ESA_Web_TV. Thanks to FranceInfo and Merry Christmas to all

: Hello ால் Sal Bello. Of course on franceinfo, the special edition will start at 1pm. You can watch it in our live stream dedicated to the James Webb Space Telescope Eve. Also provided by the European Space Agency A live video (In English), that மு Kamuinogan Kindly pointed out to us.

: Hello. Do you know which channel Ariane 5 should watch live? Thanks in advance.

: December 25 It’s time for a new update on the news:

James Webb Space Telescope Departure from Gauro, Guyana, from 1:20 pm to 1:52 pm. You can follow the release in our live stream. We explain to you How this will revolutionize space surveillance.

Saudi Arabia has announced that Began a major military operation After a strike against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, two people were killed in Saudi territory.

Amid the tumultuous environment of pre-Christmas trials, 94,000 new Covid-19 cases were detected in France yesterday. This limit has not been reached since the outbreak began in March 2020. According to figures released by France Public Health.

: At 7.45am on Kourou, the telescope departs, and the people attending the launch of Ariane 5 arrive at the control room. Some have Christmas hats on their heads, and an American journalist smiles on the spot.

: This new telescope will also allow you to better observe the cool stars. One of his missions was to map the ice on the surface of Jupiter’s moons. This will allow for a leap in our knowledge of extraterrestrials. To learn more about the amazing works of James Webb, I see you For an article by Louis Chan.

: James Webb is not only more powerful: Unlike Hubble, It captures infrared light, Allowing us to observe them to the extent that we can see the birth of only one galaxy reaching us from the boundaries of the universe.

: The event on December 25 is the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which will take off from Coro (Guyana) on an Ariane 5 rocket at 1:20 p.m. My colleague Louise Chan explains Many functions of this tool, The most advanced telescope ever to go into space, it took decades to design.

: #Weather forecast To complete this forecast point, Meteo France The weather is cloudy, with light rain and winds of up to 15 km / h, from where the Ariane 5 rocket will take more than three hours to launch the James Webb Space Telescope. Weather is the only factor that further delays the launch, which has already been postponed (it was scheduled for the 22nd). The final weather balloon should be launched within the next few minutes to ensure that the conditions are met.

: # At the Cayenne Space Center in Cairo, it’s not Christmas like any other: its crew is busy launching the Ariane 5 rocket carrying the James Webb telescope. 1st tells Guyana. A few days late and today after 1:20 pm (French time) you have to walk through the 32 minute window, which you can follow live.

: Let’s start by recalling important information from the last few hours:

James Webb Space Telescope Departure from Kourou, Guyana at 1:30 p.m. The most sophisticated machine ever sent to observe space, it should allow us to see the origin of our universe.

In the wake of the frantic test before Christmas, 94,000 new Covid-19 cases were detected in France yesterday. This limit has not been reached since the outbreak began in March 2020. According to figures released by France Public Health. The new Health Care Council was announced Monday.

In a four minute video Posted on social websites, Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to French soldiers involved in France and around the world. “I would like to reiterate my deep gratitude to the spirit who inspires you in the work you accomplish.”, Says the President.