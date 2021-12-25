In Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus in the Bible, it was not a gathering of large evenings

If the Nativity Church was well filled with local pilgrims or foreigners living in Palestine and Israel, no foreign pilgrims or tourists would be able to come. Israel has closed access to travelers due to the Govt.

Manger Square in Bethlehem on the West Bank is still low on Friday evening, December 24th. Street vendors, restaurants and souvenir vendors like Nabil Giacaman are not yet found there. “It’s better than last year, because those who came from Israel, those who work in Israel, He agrees. But the big problem is that there are no tourists. Residents here do not buy much. This year Christmas is a bit sad. We are alone. This is very difficult. ” Since Israel has banned access to the country due to the resurgence of the Kovit epidemic, tourists are notable for not actually having them.

On the other hand, the basilica is almost full. Thousands of faithful and masked and vaccinated officers follow the sermon of the Latin Patriot of Jerusalem, which begins with a beautiful slip of the tongue: “Your Excellency Mohammed Shayde is the Prime Minister of the State of Israel … the Government of Palestine …” To proceed without further confusion: “We are still losing pilgrims, so we pray for them and ask them to pray for us. Even if this epidemic continues, we must find a way to continue living and working.”

One of his collaborators, Father David, reminds us that in the face of political or health difficulties, we need to hear the Christmas message: “Jesus, Mary and St. Joseph teach us these outward difficulties, which need to be thoroughly heeded and help us to discover what is good now. There are so many powerful things. Each of us has. The love of the people, the desire to continue, to care for one another.”.

Jochen, a German studying in Jerusalem, feels lucky to have been able to attend:“I’m so glad I came to the party with my friends, and I’ve seen the site, and it’s so wonderful. This is the first time I’ve been here for Christmas. Most of the parishioners were Palestinians last night and they sang in Arabic: “The Messiah is born, Hallelujah!”