May 27, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A clinic in the city of Dnipro was bombed by Russia, killing at least two people and injuring thirty others.

Rusty Knowles May 27, 2023 2 min read

Cover Image: A picture released by the governor of Dnipropetrovsk region on May 26, 2023 shows the partially destroyed Dnipro clinic.
 Manual / AFP

  • Joe Biden’s administration reminded Ukraine on Friday that it does not support its equipment being used to attack targets in Russia. In an interview with CNN, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: “We have made it clear to the Ukrainians again what our expectations are regarding the Russian attack; We don’t want to encourage or allow it, and we certainly don’t want to use American-made equipment to attack Russian soil. »
  • Ukraine says it needs 48 F-16 fighter jets to “liberate our country from aggressors”. A more accurate figure was reported in a tweet by the Ministry of Defence. Although the US is not opposed to transferring these fighter jets to Kyiv, few countries can provide them quickly.
  • Russia says it sent fighter jets Thursday for the second time this week to intercept two U.S. strategic bombers. of “Transgression of State Boundaries” Above the Baltic Sea.
  • The US chief of staff reiterated on Thursday that Russia will not win the war in Ukraine by military aloneGeneral Mark Milley declared that it was unlikely that Kyiv would be able to expel all Russian forces from its territory soon. “It means the fight is going to continue, it’s going to be bloody, it’s going to be tough. And, at some point, the two sides will either negotiate a treaty or reach a military decision.He noted.

Find our live coverage from yesterday by clicking this link.

See also  Johnson says Putin threatened to send a missile into the UK before the invasion of Ukraine

Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine

narrative. Returning from Belgorod, the Russian partisans are victorious

Interview. Jens Stoltenberg: “Ukraine will eventually become a member of NATO”

Reporting. On the Kherson front, reconnaissance and diversionary operations

Chronic. “Diplomatic Motives Behind Ukraine’s Prepared Military Counterattack, Still Unreconciled”

Encryption. The European political community, a new type of club born out of the war in Ukraine, is finding its way

Reporting. Forges de Tarbes machining the shells of Caesar guns revived by the war in the Ukraine

Video. Pictures of war-torn Bagmouth

true “The world’s” answers to your most frequently asked questions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Does the plane have a door? A passenger opens an emergency exit before landing

May 26, 2023 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Russian region of Belgorod hit by dozens of artillery strikes

May 26, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Russia began transferring nuclear weapons to Belarus

May 26, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

4 min read

Succession credits over cap bug doesn’t get fixed soon, WGA hits rage – Deadline

May 27, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Kenny Pickett: QB’s SUV was stolen and recovered

May 27, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Naughty Dog needs more time to play Last Of Us multiplayer, teasing a new single-player game

May 27, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

First Republic cuts 1,000 jobs after the Bank of California was expropriated and sold to JPMorgan

May 27, 2023 Cheryl Riley