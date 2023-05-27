A clinic in the city of Dnipro was bombed by Russia, killing at least two people and injuring thirty others.

Cover Image: A picture released by the governor of Dnipropetrovsk region on May 26, 2023 shows the partially destroyed Dnipro clinic.

Joe Biden’s administration reminded Ukraine on Friday that it does not support its equipment being used to attack targets in Russia. In an interview with CNN, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: “We have made it clear to the Ukrainians again what our expectations are regarding the Russian attack; We don’t want to encourage or allow it, and we certainly don’t want to use American-made equipment to attack Russian soil. »

Ukraine says it needs 48 F-16 fighter jets to "liberate our country from aggressors". A more accurate figure was reported in a tweet by the Ministry of Defence. Although the US is not opposed to transferring these fighter jets to Kyiv, few countries can provide them quickly.

Russia says it sent fighter jets Thursday for the second time this week to intercept two U.S. strategic bombers. of "Transgression of State Boundaries" Above the Baltic Sea.

The US chief of staff reiterated on Thursday that Russia will not win the war in Ukraine by military alone. General Mark Milley declared that it was unlikely that Kyiv would be able to expel all Russian forces from its territory soon. "It means the fight is going to continue, it's going to be bloody, it's going to be tough. And, at some point, the two sides will either negotiate a treaty or reach a military decision." He noted.

