A fine of more than 3000 euros and 8 points withdrawn from the driver’s license: flashing 13 times in two months, the biker hid his license plate with his left hand

A technique that worked. But it only lasted for a short time.

He who thought he had taken it took it.

In early May, the Catalan Transport Service (Servei Català de Trànsit) sounded the alarm. In fact, A Biker Repeated speeding violations. But each time, he managed to hide himself Digit plate With the left hand while flashing. So it cannot be identified.

Salt fines

From March 16 to May 5, the biker was flashed 13 times, always in the same spot on BV-1248 between Matadebera and Sabadell.

This small road in Catalonia was lit up 13 times in less than two months.

Screenshot – @googlemaps



The case took a different turn when the report was sent to the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan police. The vehicle and motorcycle were quickly identified. And he was arrested on May 16 in Sabadell. According to the information of 324. And for the motorcyclist, there is extra salt: 2100 euros for speeding, 1040 euros for hiding his license plate and 200 euros for erratic driving. All were completed by withdrawing 8 points.