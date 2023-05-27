May 27, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A fine of more than 3000 euros and 8 points withdrawn from the driver’s license: flashing 13 times in two months, the biker hid his license plate with his left hand

Rusty Knowles May 27, 2023 1 min read

A technique that worked. But it only lasted for a short time.

He who thought he had taken it took it.

In early May, the Catalan Transport Service (Servei Català de Trànsit) sounded the alarm. In fact, A Biker Repeated speeding violations. But each time, he managed to hide himself Digit plate With the left hand while flashing. So it cannot be identified.

Salt fines

From March 16 to May 5, the biker was flashed 13 times, always in the same spot on BV-1248 between Matadebera and Sabadell.

This small road in Catalonia was lit up 13 times in less than two months.
Screenshot – @googlemaps

The case took a different turn when the report was sent to the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan police. The vehicle and motorcycle were quickly identified. And he was arrested on May 16 in Sabadell. According to the information of 324. And for the motorcyclist, there is extra salt: 2100 euros for speeding, 1040 euros for hiding his license plate and 200 euros for erratic driving. All were completed by withdrawing 8 points.

See also  Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks, EU promises "strong response" to this "vandalism" - 09/27/2022 at 23:34

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A clinic in the city of Dnipro was bombed by Russia, killing at least two people and injuring thirty others.

May 27, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Does the plane have a door? A passenger opens an emergency exit before landing

May 26, 2023 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Russian region of Belgorod hit by dozens of artillery strikes

May 26, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

6 min read

40 years ago, a comet suddenly appeared in a sudden flyby from Earth

May 27, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

“Ageless” Pavelski saves the Stars in Game 4 of the West Final

May 27, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Dolphin Emulator Steam Release ‘Delayed Indefinitely’

May 27, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

State Farm stops new applications for California property insurance, other policies

May 27, 2023 Cheryl Riley