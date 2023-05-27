War in Ukraine: Oil pipeline targeted by Russian drone strike

essential

Drone strikes in Russia have reportedly attempted to destroy oil pumping stations. These incursions are attributed to Ukraine by Russian forces.

Two drones damaged a building that manages an oil pipeline in the Pskov region in western Russia, the regional governor announced on Saturday May 27, the latest incident in a series of attacks on Russian soil in recent days. The latest spate of airstrikes in Russia in recent weeks.

“Early in the morning, an explosion damaged the administrative building of the pipeline near Litvinovo, Nevelsky District, ten kilometers from the border with Belarus,” said Governor Mikhail Vedernikov. A short time later, according to initial reports, “the building was damaged following an attack by two unmanned aerial vehicles,” he said. Investigation is ongoing and no casualties have been reported.

Drones targeted an oil pumping station

According to unconfirmed reports published by Russian media outlet Baza on Telegram with sources from the secret service, the drones targeted the Transneft oil pumping station in Pskov. BASA also reported that a drone strike targeted another oil facility in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow.

In a press release, the regional government for its part referred to a “drone fall” near the village of Erokino, with no casualties. He did not provide further details about the circumstances of the incident.

Drone attacks on the rise in Russia

Finally, Belgorod region, the target of a spectacular armed incursion from Ukraine earlier this week, suffered new strikes in a village near the border, its governor Vyacheslav Klatkov reported on Telegram on Saturday. The leader did not report any loss of life at this stage.

In recent weeks, reports of drone strikes in Russia have increased, usually in areas bordering Ukraine. On Friday, two drones damaged buildings in the center of the city of Krasnodar in southern Russia. Moscow has blamed Kyiv – and its Western backers – for the growing number of attacks and acts of sabotage. In general, Ukraine denies these allegations.