One suspect says he buried the bodies of the two missing

On June 15, 2022, at the Atalaia do Norte in the Amazon, expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Tom Phillips took the suspect to the river where he went missing ten days ago. Edmer Barros / BA

This is similar to the effect of the mysterious disappearance of British journalist Tom Phillips and Brazilian expert Bruno Pereira on Amazon ten days later. The suspect, who was arrested after two people went missing, admitted to burying their bodies and showed authorities where they were.

“We obtained the confession of the first of the two suspects arrested last night (…) The person who described in detail how the crime took place told us where the bodies were buried., Eduardo Alexandre Fondes, head of the Federal Police Department of the State of Amazonas, explained at a news conference Wednesday, June 15th. The suspect, Amarillo da Costa de Oliveira, a 41-year-old fisherman, admitted to taking part. “Crime”, Not to mention its role. The police took him to the search site to show the exact location.

“Excavations have been carried out at the site, excavations will continue, but human remains have already been found.”he said. “Once we can expertly verify the remains of the bodies of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira, they will be returned to the families.”.

The Brazilian wife of the journalist thanked him in a statement “All research groups, especially local volunteers” His absence from the press conference was criticized by many in the audience. “While we are still waiting for the final confirmations, this tragic outcome puts an end to the anxiety of not knowing where Dom and Bruno are. We can no longer take them home and say goodbye with love. Said. Today we too begin the struggle for justice (…) We will be relieved only when the necessary steps are taken to prevent such tragedies from happening again. ⁇

Two suspects arrested

Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, nicknamed “Bellato” (“naked” in French), was arrested on June 7. Witnesses said he saw Tom Phillips and Bruno Pereira go at high speed as the boat was heading in the same direction before disappearing. The second suspect, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, also known as “Dos Santos”, was arrested Tuesday. “Suspected of being involved in the case”According to the Federal Police.

President Jair Bolsanaro had already mentioned that on Monday “Organs floating in water” Found during the search, not confirmed by police. On Sunday, authorities announced the discovery of the personal consequences of the two missing.

The British journalist and Brazilian expert was last seen on June 5During a trip to the Jawari Valley.

The area near the border with Peru and Colombia is known to be very dangerous, with many involved in drug trafficking, fishing or illegal gold mining. It has become a strategic axis in recent years for drug trafficking gangs smuggling cocaine or cannabis produced by Brazil’s neighbors by river.

“Badly viewed” on Amazon

Dom Phillips, 57, who wrote dozens of reports on Amazon, emigrated to Brazil fifteen years ago and married a Brazilian. He went back to the area as part of his research for a book on environmental protection.

Bruno Pereira, 41, is a recognized expert and defender of the rights of indigenous peoples who has worked for many years at the Brazilian Government Agency for Indigenous Affairs (Funai). In particular, he operated the Funai branch in Atalia do Norde, a place where the boat had to go when the two went missing, as well as a plan to protect isolated tribal groups in the Jawari Valley. Bruno Pereira, a father of three, has repeatedly described being targeted by loggers, miners and illegal fishermen who try to occupy protected land.

A demonstration in support of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira on June 15, 2022 in Manas, Brazil. STRINGER / REUTERS

Their disappearance has provoked outrage around the world over the reactions of top politicians and celebrities, such as members of the Irish rock band U2.

Far-right President Jair Bolsanaro, who supports the mining and farming of indigenous reserves in the Amazon, has been heavily criticized for inviting the two to travel.“Desperate Adventure”. On Wednesday he said it was Dom Phillips “Bad vision” He wrote on Amazon “Several reports in the environment against gold banners”.

“In this isolated area, a lot of people don’t like him. He should have taken extra precautionary measures. (…) There, there are pirates in the river, it is unwise to explore the place unarmed.He added during an interview with journalist Leda Knockley’s YouTube channel.