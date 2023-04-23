April 23, 2023

Russia “will not forgive” US for denying visas to journalists accompanying Lavro

Rusty Knowles April 23, 2023 2 min read

The Russian diplomatic chief will travel to UN headquarters in New York on Monday and Tuesday to assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council.

Via Le Figaro with AFP

Moscow”I will not forgive» Denying visas to Russian journalists accompanying the Russian diplomatic chief in the United States; Sergey Lavrov, Monday and Tuesday at the UN, the minister said before leaving for New York on Sunday. “We will not forget, we will not forgive“, warned Lavrov in front of the press, condemning a decision”CowardlyFrom Washington. Amid a military offensive in Ukraine that has seen it sidelined by parts of the international community, Russia this month will be at the UN.

A smart, strong, independent, honest country that did something stupid by claiming to be ‘chicken off’Lavrov lamented that “the United States has shown its will by refusing visas to Russian journalists.”(Their) statements on freedom of expression are valuable“.

This content is not accessible.

His deputy minister Sergey Ryabkov pointed out earlier on Sunday, however, that “Multiple contacts in recent days“Moscow, at the initiative of Washington”Visa not issued“to”Journalists to accompany Mr. Lavrov in its motion“In America. Ryabkov accused “A disgraceful and totally unacceptable methodFrom the Americans, condemnationA farceAmerica, according to him, “He pretended to work“for that”Find the solution“. “We will find ways to respond to this so that Americans will long remember that this was not done. And they will remember“, he further warned.

See also  There have been 42 bombings in recent days targeting the Kherson region in southern Ukraine

American journalist arrested in Russia

A diplomatic source quoted by Russian news agency RIA Novosti responded, “American journalists (in Russia) will no doubt experience all the ‘discomfort and discomfort’ and a similar attitude.From the Russian authorities.

Since the start of Russian intervention in Ukraine, conditions for granting authorization to the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, on which visas depend, have already been tightened. This new chapter in the tension between Moscow and Washington comes three weeks After an American journalist was arrested In Russia, Evan Gershkovich is suspectedSpyingBy Russian officials, the United States and the person involved flatly deny it.

When asked about a meeting between Sergey Lavrov and his US counterpart Antony Blinken earlier in the week, Ryabkov announced “It is not part of the plans” At this point. Lavrov’s last visit to the United Nations in New York was during the General Assembly last September. On Monday, he is scheduled to meet with UN President Antonio Guterres, before presiding over a discussion session on the Middle East the following day.

