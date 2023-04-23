15 people in the middle of the flight sparked a public brawl: the plane made an emergency landing in Spain

The passengers were heavily intoxicated. A gap is too expensive for them.

In SpainThe Nordic countries have become a priority target tourism. Especially on the beachAlicanteWhere is the seaside resort? Benidorm These sun-starved Vikings act like a vacation Eldorado. Our Catalan counterparts from 324 Airlines such as Norwegian Airlines say they are planning more than 600,000 seats on this Northern Europe-Spain route by 2023 alone.

But for some, the party call is too much. The source is this Friday, an Oslo-Alicante flight that turned sour. Triggered an on-board command to call a procedureEmergency landing.

Vuelo procedente de Noruega llegando a #Alicante. Notifica una quincena de pasajeros enzarzados en una pele en la parte trasera del avión con posibilida de huridos\ud83d\ude44. Prioritat y se consolidated presencea policial a su legada a solicitud de la tribulacion. I hope Los Bongan… pic.twitter.com/v7oMFcPQ4D — \ud83d\ude09Controladores Aéreos \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddf8 (@controladores) April 21, 2023

In fact, A Public fight The Boeing 737 exploded in the rear of the Norwegian Airlines flight as it took off from the Norwegian capital. A fight involving fifteen people. Faced with the incident, at risk of injury but to ensure the safety of other passengers, the pilot called for an emergency landing in Alicante. Once on the tarmac, police waited for the fighters to exit the plane. They were heavily intoxicated and taken to the police station.

According to the Spanish National Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), they will be fined 5,000 euros.