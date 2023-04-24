Portrait of Hughes Geoffroy, the new General Secretary of UTC-UGTG

The UTC-UGTG has a new General Secretary from Friday: Hugues Geoffroy. Nestorius Favel’s successor was elected by his peers in an election held after a two-day trade union congress. That person already has many files waiting.

Hugues Geoffroy was unanimously elected General Secretary of the Union of Social Workers (UTC-UGTG) on Friday, April 21, 2023 in Le Gosier at the end of the 7th Congress, two days of the UTC-UGTG. In office for three years, the new strongman of this trade union branch of the General Union of Guadeloupe Workers is 58 years old and the father of three children (two girls and a boy). Professionally, he is an agent in the mixed syndicate Roots de Guadalupe.

He joined the union only in 2015. From then on, he moved from being a militant, to a representative, and then to a divisional secretary, before becoming Nestorius Favale’s deputy general secretary. The latter, a pillar of the union, is relinquishing his seat after serving four terms.

After being a man in the shadows for so long, Hugues Geoffroy is here propelled to the front of the stage, determined to make his mark on UTC-UGTG.

His move will be part of a continuation of his predecessor’s ideological, political and trade union line. This is why it was considered logical for Congress members to entrust him with the task of taking over the succession.

Hugues Geoffroy, a man of determination, promises to fulfill his mission, starting with respecting the structure and method agreement signed with the municipalities in June 2021.

Faced with the various reforms announced by the government, the association has grown stronger to lead the struggle and win other victories, says the person concerned.