Crisis in Sudan: Hundreds of European citizens continue to be expelled

Many countries have set up rotations with military aircraft to evacuate their nationals.

France continued its evacuation operations from Sudan on Monday, in the grip of violence that has so far enabled the expulsion of 388 French and foreign nationals.

read more:

Crisis in Sudan: Fighting Continues, Expulsions

“At the end of the day on April 23rd two new rotations were carried out by the Air and Space Force between Khartoum and Djibouti, and then on the morning of April 24th, each time about a hundred people boarded the plane”The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Armed Forces announced in a joint press release on Monday. “All state services have been fully mobilized to ensure fresh evacuations as soon as possible.”is added.

#Sudan | Evacuation work continues. In the 2nd and 3rd cycle tonight, 388 people were eliminated, French nationals but many nationalities: \ud83c\udde9\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\udde9\ud83c\uddf0\ Udee \ud83c\uddf4\ud83c\ uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udded\ud83c\uddff\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udde7\ud83c \uddf9\ud83c\uddf1\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udde7\ud83c ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\udcud83c\8 \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\udde9\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa udde6\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddefed\ud83c\uddf5\udf5\udf85 \ud83d\udc49… pic.twitter.com/8T8RRlkzTg — France Diplomat\ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@francediplo) April 24, 2023

Sudan: France has evacuated nearly 400 French citizens and other nationals, confirming several flights between Khartoum and Djibouti since Sunday, the French foreign minister announced. #AFP pic.twitter.com/8epFmYzlul – Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) April 24, 2023

read more:

Crisis in Sudan: France evacuates 100 people from Khartoum

read more:

Crisis in Sudan: Fighting Continues in Khartoum, Ceasefire Fails

read more:

Crisis in Sudan: France expels its nationals and diplomats

The America As well as other European countries Spain and Italy They have been leaving Sudan since Sunday, where fighting has been ongoing for more than a week between the regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.

Tricolor troops are participating in the evacuation of some of our nationals in Sudan, Sunday, April 23, but also those from other countries. An exodus takes place amid the chaos of civil war, particularly in Khartoum. \u25b6\ufe0f #JT20H pic.twitter.com/Abm1a3tVUF – Info France 2 (@infofrance2) April 24, 2023

Germany A plane carrying 101 people from Sudan landed in Berlin, he said on Monday. A total of 311 people were evacuated by the German army. An airplane Netherlands He left Sudan early on Monday to evacuate people from several nationalities, including the Dutch, to Jordan. Switzerland and Sweden have announced the closure of their embassies in Sudan for security reasons.