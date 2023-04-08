Israel mobilizes reserve police after deadly attacks in Tel Aviv and West Bank – Liberation

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced Friday evening that he was mobilizing reserve police and military reinforcements after two attacks killed three people on Friday.

Israel announced on Friday evening that it was mobilizing reserve police and military reinforcements after two attacks killed three people, including an Italian tourist, amid renewed tensions in the Middle East. At 9:35 p.m., a driver hit pedestrians in a bike lane on a major thoroughfare on Kaufman Avenue on the Tel Aviv waterfront, causing his car to overturn, killing a 36-year-old man, police said. A play that takes place on a Sabbath evening and during Passover week. In Rome, head of government Giorgia Meloni identified him as the Italian national, Alessandro Parini, and offered condolences to his family.

Seven people, aged 17 to 74, were injured in the attack, said Megan David Adom of the Israeli Red Cross. Four tourists were among those treated at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv: three Britons and one Italian. The police said that a nearby police officer and municipal officials shot the driver when they realized that he was trying to grab a weapon. He is 45 years old from the Arab town of Kfar Kassem in central Israel.

Following the attack, on a Shabbat evening and during Passover week, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu “Israel Police Ordered to Mobilize All Reserve Border Police Units [l’armée] Additional forces should be mobilized to deal with terror attacks” According to his office.

The US has pledged to “stand with” Israel following the attacks. “Targeting innocent citizens of any nation is unacceptable” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement.

Fever outbreak

Earlier on Friday, two British-Israeli sisters, aged 16 and 20, were killed and their mother seriously injured in a Palestinian attack in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967. The two attacks on Friday were in response to dozens of rockets fired against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas’ positions in Gaza and Lebanon, after Israeli strikes against its territory.

The outbreak followed Wednesday’s sudden rampage and violence by Israeli forces at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Islam’s third holiest site. International condemnation has multiplied and Hamas, which is in power in the Gaza Strip, a “Unprecedented Crime” of Israel, in the middle of Ramadan.

Updated on April 8, 2023 at 9 am. With the latest information