LIVE – War in Ukraine: Zelensky accuses Russia of “repressing” Muslims in Crimea

Russia: US Journalist for Wall Street Journal Officially Charged with “Espionage”, Washington Demands His Release

American journalist Ivan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia last week, was formally charged Friday with “espionage,” a charge he denies, Russian news agencies said.

According to Interfax, a Wall Street Journal reporter who previously worked for AFP, Mr. Gershkovich was prosecuted under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Tass news agency reported that the journalist categorically denied the allegations leveled against him.

Immediately and with one voice, the Democratic and Republican leaders of the US Senate called for the “immediate” release of journalist Ivan Gershkovich on Friday. “We strongly condemn the arbitrary detention of this American citizen and Wall Street Journal reporter,” Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Mitch McConnell wrote in a rare joint statement.

The two Congress rulers demanded the “immediate release of this world-respected independent journalist”.