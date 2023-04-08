Hundreds attend funeral of pro-Kremlin military blogger Maxim Fomin in Moscow

What is there to know?

Several hundred people gathered at the Troyekourovskoye cemetery in western Moscow on Saturday, April 8, for the funeral of Maxime Fomin, a prominent pro-Kremlin military blogger. This close friend of the Wagner group, known by the pseudonym Vladlen Tatarskiï, was killed in a bomb attack on Sunday April 2 during a conference in a cafe in St. Petersburg. A heavy police force is stationed at the entrance to the cemetery which is carefully controlled. Many of the marchers wore clothes emblazoned with a Z or V, a sign of support for the war in Ukraine. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner paramilitary group, was also present. Follow our life.

According to kyiv, the leak of classified documents was intended to “distract attention”. Recent publication, classified US military documents, purposes on social networks “to divert attention, to sow suspicion and suspicion, to sow discord”, Volodymyr Zelensky’s advisor Mykhaïlo Podoliak assured. “This is a normal game of the Russian secret service. Taking obvious explanations, adding bits of false information or interceptions and publishing them on social media as ‘leaks’,” he said. he added.

Russia achieves “strategic victories” at Bagmouth. In a Ukrainian city that Russian forces have been trying to capture since last summer, “I am“The situation is difficult.”Friday agreed Reuters Serhii Serevaty, spokesman for Ukraine’s Eastern Command. “The enemy is concentrating all his efforts” Capture the city and win “Tactical victories in some places”. “However, he suffers heavy losses and does not achieve strategic success”, he added to the news agency. Wagner’s group said it had captured the town hall of the town in eastern Ukraine on Monday, but the Russian military has not confirmed any progress in the area.

Russia threatens to suspend Ukrainian grain export deal Russia’s diplomatic chief threatened on Friday to suspend a deal on Ukrainian grain exports if sales of Russian agricultural products were disrupted. “If there is no progress in removing barriers to Russian fertilizer and grain exports, we will wonder if this agreement is necessary at all.”Sergei Lavrov warned. An agreement was extended on March 19 to allow the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea despite the war.

Wall Street Journal reporter accused of “spying” in Russia Ivan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia last week, has been formally charged“Espionage” On Friday, several Russian news agencies reported. Doss refers to what the American journalist has “sort of” He denied the allegations against him. He faces up to 20 years in prison under Article 276 of the Russian Penal Code.