Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Pope for “attention” to the “tragedy of millions of Ukrainians”.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: At least one Russian military Mi-8 helicopter crashed today in an area on the border with Ukraine, killing two people on board, according to emergency services, but the reasons are not clearly established. “The helicopter crashed in the city of Klintsi due to an engine fire, according to preliminary data,” a source told the TASS news agency. The accident took place in the town of Klintsy in the Bryansk region, 65 km from the Ukrainian border.

: I met Pope Francis @Pontifex. I am grateful for his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians. I spoke of the tens of thousands of 🇺🇦 children who were deported. All efforts should be made to bring them back home. In addition, I asked you to condemn the 🇷🇺 crimes in Ukraine. Because there cannot be equality between the victim and the aggressor. I also spoke about our peace formula as the only effective means of achieving a just peace. I proposed to implement it.

: Volodymyr Zelensky thinks after the meeting with Pope Francis “Thanks to his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians”. On Twitter, the Ukrainian president explained that he was referring to the fate of deported Ukrainian children, but asked for more. “Condemn Russian Crimes in Ukraine.”

: “I’m not here to complain, just to talk about our cooperation, to thank you once again for your help, and for the good of our country, we want peace.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke with Giorgia Meloni, President of the Italian Council. Before heading to Berlin, the Ukrainian president, eager to retain his support, met with the country’s leaders and Pope Francis.

: Here is the picture! It was released by Vatican media and shows Pope Francis greeting Volodymyr Zelensky upon his arrival for a private audience at the Vatican. The President of Ukraine considers it a visit “It’s important to get close to success”.

(Guide / Vatican Media / AFP)

: The President of Ukraine was received by the Head of the Pontifical Household for a private audience with the Pope at the Vatican.

(Andreas Solaro/AFP)

: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Vatican to meet Pope Francis.

: We were talking about at least two words and a strike in Ukraine that injured 10 people. Now we know a little more. It refers to the prosecution of a Russian strike in the city of Kostiantynivka, located 25 km southwest of Bagmouth, on the eastern flank of the war. At this assessment, it is still tentative “Two youths aged 15 and 16”Adds the same resource to Telegram.

: The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office announces that at least two people have died and 10 others, including children, have been injured in a Russian strike near Bagmouth.

: France this week delivered a second DNA laboratory truck to Kiev, which could identify numerous remains of Russian war crimes victims. Our special correspondent Camille Magnard tells you more.

: Contact War around Bakhmout. It was after Kiev announced “in advance” In the environment, Moscow ensures to continue its progress and stay in the city “liberated a district in the north-west”.

: Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting British long-range Storm Shadow missiles “Public Goals” In the Russian-controlled Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine yesterday. Moscow provokes “Including six injured children”.

: For his first visit to Italy since the start of the conflict, Volodymyr Zelensky met with the president, Sergio Mattarella, and head of government, Giorgia Meloni, hoping for fresh support for his troops.

(Italian Presidency / AFP – Alberto Pizzoli / AFP)

: kyiv judges this new support after Germany announced a new military aid program of 2.7 billion euros. “(…) shows directly that Russia will lose” In the conflict in Ukraine.

: Ukrainian army says “before” Again around Bagmouth, the heart of the fighting with Russian troops in the east of the country. “Our soldiers are advancing in parts of the front, the enemy is losing equipment and troops”According to land order.

: Zelensky accolto da Tajani all’aeroporto di Ciampino. #Ukraine

: For now, Volodymyr Zelensky is in Italy, where he landed. There is no time to connect with the Italian network and the Ukrainian president is appealing A tweet In it he announced that he would meet Pope Francis, in addition to President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

: According to the weekly Der Spiegel, the arms supply package announced by Germany is the largest Berlin has prepared for Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. The announcement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Germany.

: The German government has announced that it is preparing a new military aid program worth 2.7 billion euros for Ukraine. The deliveries under preparation include, in particular, 30 additional Cheetah-1A5 tanks, 20 new armored vehicles of the Mortar type, four new Iris-D air defense systems and numerous missiles for anti-aircraft defense.