Germany announces arms supply worth 2.7 billion euros

This new aid package includes large numbers of tanks, armored vehicles and anti-aircraft defense systems.

Via Le Figaro with AFP

Posted 05/13/2023 at 10:59 Upgrade 05/13/2023 at 11:34

This content is not accessible. On May 5, Ukrainian soldiers trained in the technical maintenance of a Leopard tank at a German military base in Clets. Nadja Wolben/Reuters

The German government On Saturday May 13 it announced that it was preparing a new military aid package worth 2.7 billion euros to Ukraine, which would include a large number of tanks, armored vehicles and anti-aircraft defense systems. “We all want a quick end to this brutal war of Russia against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately that is not in sight. That is why Germany will provide all the help it can as long as it is needed.“, the Defense Minister pointed out in a press release Boris Pistorius.

Deliveries in the pipeline include 30 additional Cheetah-1 A5 tanks, 20 new mortar-type armored vehicles and over a hundred small armored vehicles, 200 surveillance drones, 4 new Iris-air defense systems, T and their launchers, and anti-missiles. -Air defense, 18 howitzer type guns and ammunition.

This content is not accessible.

The shyness of his military support

It is, according to the weekly Der Spiegel, the largest package of arms deliveries from Berlin to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion. This announcement was made while the President of Ukraine is visiting Germany Volodymyr Zelensky. According to leaked information in German media, Volodymyr Zelensky, who is expected in Rome on Saturday, will travel to Germany on Sunday to meet with the country’s leaders and receive the European Charlemagne Prize there. This visit to Berlin has not yet been officially confirmed.

“Read more – War in Ukraine: US ambassador accuses Pretoria of supplying arms to Russia

Germany has long been criticized by Kyiv and some of its European partners, particularly in the east, for the timid nature of its military support for Ukraine. But for months, Berlin has stepped up its efforts in this area. Last year, the government had already released 2 billion euros for military aid to Kyiv. For this year, so far, an envelope of 2.2 billion has been planned, the content of which has not yet been decided. Notably, Berlin has already committed 14 Leopard-2 A6s from its army stock to the Bundeswehr, which are more capable than the Leopard-1s mentioned in the new aid plan. He began training Ukrainian soldiers in these tanks.