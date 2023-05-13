Things to remember from Friday 12 May

Ukraine has claimed victory near the devastated eastern city of Baghmut, the epicenter of a battle with Russian forces.

Ukraine has claimed victory near the devastated eastern city of Baghmut, the epicenter of a battle with Russian forces. Meanwhile, Eurovision organizers refused to allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak at Saturday’s final. Franceinfo takes a look at the highlights of this New Day clash.

Ukraine makes progress near Bagmouth

Ukraine has claimed victory near the devastated eastern city of Baghmut, the epicenter of a battle with Russian forces. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, confirmed the Ukrainian advance near Bagmouth, where his men are on the front lines, accusing the Russian regular army of holding the flanks. “Run” His positions.

“The capture of Bagmouth will bring nothing to Russia, because the flanks are collapsing and the front is collapsing”The latter sounded the alarm in a video, accusing Russian public servants of trying “Under the Water” the situation.

The Russian military, for its part, said it repelled 26 Ukrainian offensives along a 95-kilometer front in the Soledar sector near Baghmouth. “All attacks of the Ukrainian units have been repulsed. No advance in the defense of the Russian forces has been allowed.”The ministry added.

Political storm surrounds “possible Russian missile” found in central Poland

Notification of Discovery of Missile Remnants “Probably Russian” It caused a political storm in central Poland’s Warsaw, with the opposition crying foul and demanding the resignation of the defense minister.

The person involved, Mariusz Blaszczak, for his part, accused the commander of the operational forces of neglecting the search for the remains of the projectile and not reporting the incident to anyone. However, he did not demand his resignation or suspension.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, for his part, assured that he was not informed of the matter until the end of April, even though the head of the defense forces, General Rajmund Andrzejczak, said he disclosed it to the authorities. “In the Time of Events”.

Two killed in Russian military helicopter crash in Crimea

A Russian military Mi-28 helicopter crashed during a training exercise in annexed Crimea, killing two of its pilots, the Russian Defense Ministry said, citing a technical failure.

“Today, a Mi-28 helicopter crashed during a scheduled training flight in the Zhankoy district of Crimea”The ship was without explosives, the ministry said in a statement, assuring“There is no damage to the ground”. “Both pilots are dead. Initial cause (…) technical fault”he added.

The Mi-28 is a multi-mission attack helicopter designed to destroy armored vehicles and troop concentrations day or night. Its team consists of two people.

Volodymyr Zelensky wants to speak at the Eurovision final, the organizers refuse

Unable to organize the competition, won by Ukraine last year, due to the Russian invasion, the country handed the organization over to the United Kingdom, which finished second. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Saturday that he wanted to speak at the final.

No question, organizers decided Thursday evening. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the broadcasters’ body that oversees the competition, explained on behalf that it had rejected its application. “The Non-Political Nature of the Event”: “This policy prohibits political or similar statements during the competition”, the EBU said in a statement. A spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the government “disappointment” By this decision, He noted that the organizers of Eurovision decided to exclude Russia from the competition after the invasion of Ukraine.

New Belgian aid to Ukraine thanks to taxes on frozen Russian assets

In support of Ukraine and its population, the Belgian government has announced the release of a new envelope of almost 100 million euros in aid derived from tax revenues on frozen Russian assets in Belgium.

Half of the allocated 92 million will be in the form of armored vehicles, weapons, ammunition, and the first supplies will be in planned form. “soon”He said in a statement.

The other half is for civilians and humanitarian assistance in major cities in coordination with the UN. “Integration” Belgian diplomatic presence in the region. Belgium is set to open two embassies in Chisinau, Moldova, and Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

Since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Belgium has already provided Ukraine with around 300 million euros in military and civilian aid, including this new envelope.

Pernod Ricard is shutting down its operations in Russia after a controversy over its Absolut vodka

World number two Pernot Ricard has finally capitulated to the controversy that erupted in Sweden over the prudent resumption of its exports. Absolute Swedish Vodka to Russia. The French group announced on Friday May 12 that it will stop selling its products.

Pernod has Ricard, Havana Club Rum, Jameson Whiskey and Mumm Champagne. “It can confirm that it has stopped exporting all its international brands to Russia by the end of April 2023.“, he said in a press release. “We will stop distributing our wallet in Russia and we believe this process will take a few months”, he added. Plannedly, the group will no longer ship anything to Russia, but the remaining stocks will be distributed in the coming months.