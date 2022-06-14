The city of Siverodonetsk is now cut off from the rest of the country

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: To better understand what Gazprom’s announcement means, I suggest you read (or read again), Article by our journalist Pierre-Louis Caron exploring alternatives to Russian gas and oil. There are solutions if there is a gap in Russian supplies or a blockade at the European level, but they are costly and risky to control. (STEFAN SAUER / DPA)

Russia cuts daily gas supply by 40% via North Stream pipeline The Russian company Gosprom has announced that it will reduce the daily gas supply to Germany via this gas pipeline by more than 40% due to the failure of the German group Siemens to provide the necessary equipment. “Gas supply (…) will only be guaranteed up to 100 million m3 instead of the planned 167 million m3 of gas per day”The group was notified in a press release issued by the Telegram Press.

: “What we see is that this war is being waged by troops with brutality and brutality, commonly used by mercenaries, the Russians.”

Pope Francis lashes out at them “Roughness” Russian troops confront the Ukrainian people “Brave”When making sure there is war “May have been triggered”. In an interview with the European Jesuit press last month, the Italian press published today La Civilda CatholicaThe Sovereign Pope, however, refused “Lack” Ongoing conflict “The Difference Between Good and Bad”.

It is very hot in France. The country will experience temperatures above 30 C this week. The government will start "Plan for the revival of cities and these urban centers" Up to மில்லியன் 500 million, his spokesman announced.

Emmanuel Macron travels to Romania to greet 500 French troops stationed at a NATO base at the gate of Ukraine, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky urges Westerners to send him weapons. “Modern” To reduce human cost “Creepy” Attacked by Russian troops. Follow our lives.

This morning the guest of France 2, Bruno Le Myre called on the electorate to come together and give a clear majority! “An absolute majority will prevent the National Assembly from becoming a real moat.”Said the Minister of Economy and Finance. Follow our lives.

Jacquie et Michel is the owner of the porn site Michel Piron and four others He was detained by police as part of an ongoing investigation into “rape” and “pimping” in Paris..

This is the beginning of the undergraduate exams with French and History-Geography exams For vocational students. Applications for the general degree begin tomorrow.

: The European Union wants “Strengthen” Its energy cooperation with Israel, the answer “Blackmail” Russia’s European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen has arrived in Russia. “The Kremlin used to threaten us with its reliance on Russian fossil fuels.” She blamed. We are currently exploring ways to strengthen energy cooperation with Israel.He explained the plan for an undersea power cable connecting the Jewish nation, Cyprus and Greece, and a plan for a gas pipeline in the eastern Mediterranean.

: “I think we need to give this signal to Ukraine, stay open to this candidacy. “

Clement Peon, The Minister in charge of Europe felt that the EU should “Be open” On the nomination of Ukraine. He recalled that the merger process was lengthy and, for him, an urgent need to stop the war. The European Commission is due to comment on the nominations by Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia by the end of the week. At the end of June, a summit of European heads of state will decide this question. Their vote must be unanimous.

: Romania is expected in Moldova today and tomorrow, there is no question for now that the President will go to Ukraine. Elysee is not talking about one Possibility of kyiv visit of the French President Indicates that “Nothing done” At this point. For weeks, Emmanuel Macron had been hammering out that he would only go there with firm things.

: “Very marked Conflict of civilizationsSamuel Huntington’s book, American, adopts this view of Cyril’s intense opposition to Western culture. “

In the view of the scholar, the “Russian World” The West has its adversary, which is considered weak. In a sermon from March, Cyril sneered “Homosexual Pride Parades”. Cyril also praises the separatists of Donbass, where he is as far as he is concerned “The fundamental rejection of the so-called values ​​proposed today by those who seek world power”.

: Cyril, President of the Russian Orthodox Church and Apostle of War in Ukraine, supports military invasion and defends the idea of ​​a united Russian world against the West. But This conflict on the basis of spirituality sows confusion within the Ukrainian churches.

: Ukrainian soldiers continue to resist, but are punished for lack of ammunition. As this report shows, they can only rely on Western military assistance From France 8pm newspaper2.

It is very hot in France. The country will experience temperatures above 30 C this week, especially the early heat wave, another forecast for the warming planet. Therefore, Invites Government Principals Mobilization and school principals should focus exclusively on undergraduate study this week.

Cart Experienced several large fire eruptions. More than 200 hectares of plants withered. “The fire is under control and there is no recovery at various construction sites”, The fire department said. Nearly 600 firefighters were mobilized.

This is the beginning of the undergraduate examinations with French and history-geography examinations for students in vocational education. Applications for the general degree begin tomorrow.

: Since the beginning of the war, The rail convoy connecting eastern Ukraine drives civilians out of the hell of war every day. Every day, the Pokrovsk-Lviv connection allows the public to leave Donbass or not want to leave earlier. Find our report on the spot.

(Thibault Lefebvre / Radio France)

: Emmanuel Macron is expected to welcome 500 French troops stationed at a NATO base in Romania since the start of the Ukraine invasion. He will then travel to Moldova, before a possible trip to Q. According to media in Berlin and Rome, the much-anticipated visit to Ukraine for several weeks could soon take place in the company of German Chancellor Olaf Scholes and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Information not confirmed by Elise, refers to it “Nothing done” At this point.

: This appeal, initiated by President Zhelensky, comes at a time when the Allies are already supplying ammunition, spare parts and light weapons to kyiv. “We need enough weapons to ensure all this. Our allies have them.”, Hammer the head. Ukraine has exhausted its Russian and Soviet-made weapons, and now relies solely on weapons supplied by foreign allies, including Western artillery, according to US experts.

: “The Battle of Donbass will certainly be one of the most violent wars in military history in Europe.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky urges Western nations to send him arms “Modern” To help his country in the war against Russia. “The human cost of this war (Siverodonetsk) is very high for us. It is very terrifying.”He added that he stressed the need for distrust in obtaining these weapons, while kyiv reports that 100 to 300 people are killed every day.

: Two UN leaders call on WTO member states No restrictions should be imposed on food exports. Objective: To avert the risk of a severe food crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine worldwide.

: We begin with the traditional update on the news.

After the first round of the Assembly elections, News and the Presidential Alliance together! The fights will start a week before the second round on Sunday. Guest of France 2 Monday eveningJean-Luc Mélenchon took first place and blamed Beauvau “Damage”Because he believes in the Ministry of the Interior “Knobs reclassifies candidates for various seats”.

Cart Experienced several large fire eruptionsOne of them destroyed 60 bungalows in Grove-du-Roy, one of the largest camps in Europe, and burned nearly 200 hectares.

France beat Croatia (1-0) in St Denis Monday evening was the fourth worst performance in a rowThey relinquished their Nations League title.

