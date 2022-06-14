The city of Siverodonetsk is now cut off from the rest of the country

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here
Pope Francis lashes out at them “Roughness” Russian troops confront the Ukrainian people “Brave”When making sure there is war “May have been triggered”. In an interview with the European Jesuit press last month, the Italian press published today La Civilda CatholicaThe Sovereign Pope, however, refused “Lack” Ongoing conflict “The Difference Between Good and Bad”.
It is very hot in France. The country will experience temperatures above 30 C this week. The government will start “Plan for the revival of cities and these urban centers” Up to மில்லியன் 500 million, his spokesman announced.
Emmanuel Macron travels to Romania to greet 500 French troops stationed at a NATO base at the gate of Ukraine, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky urges Westerners to send him weapons. “Modern” To reduce human cost “Creepy” Attacked by Russian troops. Follow our lives.
This morning the guest of France 2, Bruno Le Myre called on the electorate to come together and give a clear majority! “An absolute majority will prevent the National Assembly from becoming a real moat.”Said the Minister of Economy and Finance. Follow our lives.
Jacquie et Michel is the owner of the porn site Michel Piron and four others He was detained by police as part of an ongoing investigation into “rape” and “pimping” in Paris..
This is the beginning of the undergraduate exams with French and History-Geography exams For vocational students. Applications for the general degree begin tomorrow.
Clement Peon, The Minister in charge of Europe felt that the EU should “Be open” On the nomination of Ukraine. He recalled that the merger process was lengthy and, for him, an urgent need to stop the war. The European Commission is due to comment on the nominations by Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia by the end of the week. At the end of June, a summit of European heads of state will decide this question. Their vote must be unanimous.
In the view of the scholar, the “Russian World” The West has its adversary, which is considered weak. In a sermon from March, Cyril sneered “Homosexual Pride Parades”. Cyril also praises the separatists of Donbass, where he is as far as he is concerned “The fundamental rejection of the so-called values proposed today by those who seek world power”.
Cart Experienced several large fire eruptions. More than 200 hectares of plants withered. “The fire is under control and there is no recovery at various construction sites”, The fire department said. Nearly 600 firefighters were mobilized.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky urges Western nations to send him arms “Modern” To help his country in the war against Russia. “The human cost of this war (Siverodonetsk) is very high for us. It is very terrifying.”He added that he stressed the need for distrust in obtaining these weapons, while kyiv reports that 100 to 300 people are killed every day.
After the first round of the Assembly elections, News and the Presidential Alliance together! The fights will start a week before the second round on Sunday. Guest of France 2 Monday eveningJean-Luc Mélenchon took first place and blamed Beauvau “Damage”Because he believes in the Ministry of the Interior “Knobs reclassifies candidates for various seats”.
Cart Experienced several large fire eruptionsOne of them destroyed 60 bungalows in Grove-du-Roy, one of the largest camps in Europe, and burned nearly 200 hectares.
France beat Croatia (1-0) in St Denis Monday evening was the fourth worst performance in a rowThey relinquished their Nations League title.
