An active tropical wave in Martinique raises the water level

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Heavy rain associated with a tropical wave in Martinique causes water levels to rise in various parts of the island. From 12:15 pm, Météo France Martinique has placed a yellow warning island for heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Water levels are rising in many parts of Martinique. This is the effect of the tropical wave that passed over Martinique on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Slow traffic at Rivière-des-Pères between Saint-Pierre and le Prêcheur (June 14, 2022).
Météo France, which has a yellow alert for the island, has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms with 30 to 60 mm in 3 hours, but up to 80 mm inland until this evening.
In Fort-de-France (June 2022) the road in the Riviere-Roche Sack was flooded.
Traffic is heavy at some points on the main road. Flooding has been reported Petit Manoir au Lamentin, on the Rivière-Roche Zac in Fort-de-France, on the Ring Road in Dillon, towards Lamentin, on the Corbett Exit Road towards Saint-Pierre.
Bypass sinking in Dillon towards Le Lamantine (June 14, 2022).
Scholarship rock fall at Somarek Roundabout reported on public road.
Significant flow of the Roxelane River in Saint-Pierre (June 14, 2022).
