Sweden won the competition with the title “Tattoo”, illustrated by France’s Lorraine, represented by La Zara, who took 16th place.

Sweden equaled Ireland’s all-time record with seven wins in the tournament.

Sweden won the 67th edition of Eurovision on Saturday night, May 13. TattoosConducted by Singer Lorraine. France, represented by La Zara, placed 16th. The artist was particularly disappointed by this decision. The bookmakers predict a place near the top 5.

>> Why Eurovision didn’t (almost) film Waterloo for Sweden from ABBA

With the title, Sweden have equaled Ireland’s record of seven victories in the competition. The result came late in the evening after an interminable suspense as the jury and the public tallied up the points. After the artists’ spectacular performances, the public voted to decide which country would win the Eurovision Song Contest hosted by the United Kingdom in Liverpool on behalf of title holders Ukraine.

So Sweden won the competition, followed by Finland, followed by Israel, Italy and Norway. Ukraine, the winner of the 2022 edition, finished sixth.

26 artists, from the Italian Marco Menconi, atop a glittering tank, finished his performance, the microphone shook with emotion, La Jara, representing France, Quebec, stood on a column several meters above the ground. . A performance that was not enough to convince the audience and the experts. France have not won with Mary Miriam since 1977.