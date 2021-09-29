Slovenia discontinues Johnson vaccine use after death

During a demonstration against vaccination and health measures on September 29, 2021 in Lubjana, Slovenia. Targo Pondic / AB

Slovenia has suspended the use of the Johnson vaccine against Govit-19, manufactured by the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, on Wednesday, September 29, after the death of a 20 – year – old woman.

“We are suspending all the details of this case until it is clarified.”Health Minister Jane Boklukar told reporters in the capital, Ljubljana. According to Bozana Piovich, who chairs a panel of experts advising the government, “There may be an unwanted link between death and vaccination”.

Slovenian media previously reported on the case of a 20-year-old woman who was hospitalized in critical condition on Monday, just days after receiving the dose of Johnson & Johnson’s single dose. He died overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday of a stroke and a blood clot.

One death in the past has already been linked to the vaccine in Slovenia, where the compulsory vaccination will take effect in the civil service on Friday the 1st.There is October pushes more people to get vaccinated. With 47% of the population being vaccinated, the country, which has a population of two million, has a protection rate that is lower than the EU average (64%).

On Wednesday evening, according to media reports, thousands of protesters, including the girl’s father, gathered in the capital to denounce the current health policy. They then blocked the road and police fired tear gas to disperse them.

In mid-September, Slovenian police dispersed thousands of protesters already in Ljubljana for the same reasons with water cannons and tear gas.