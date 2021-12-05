Burning clouds, ash rain … All pictures of the eruption of the Chemeru volcano that killed at least 14 people in Indonesia

On Saturday, December 5, a volcanic eruption on the island of Java (Indonesia) killed at least 14 people.

The eastern part of the island of Java was hit by the Chemeru volcano on Saturday. The disaster killed at least 14 Indonesians and injured about 60 others.

In some cases, the losses were caused by the negligence of the villagers who were initially compelled to be affected by the floods and did not take precautionary measures to evacuate. Others fled as soon as the first fire clouds appeared.

A few hours later, the first gray rain began to fall on the island, darkening the atmosphere.

