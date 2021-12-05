Website. Who is behind biologist Wilson Edwards to challenge WHO?

The tree that covers the forest. Wilson Edwards, a Swiss biologist, explained on July 24 on his Facebook and Twitter accounts that the United States was pressuring the World Health Organization (WHO) to blame China for the appearance of Kovit-19. Very quickly, his words were repeated, especially Chinese media. Problem: Wilson Edwards does not. This is a misinformation campaign planned by Xi Jinping’s government. Return to the incredible affair that is the subject of an investigation by Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp …)

Since the onset of the epidemic, China has been isolated. This has led to acts of violence against people of Asian descent around the world.

On July 22, China refused to pursue a WHO inquiry into the origins of Govt-19. The first phase took place earlier this year, especially in Wuhan. However, the WHO wants to reject the report, according to which the corona virus has been leaked from a Chinese laboratory, which is one of the most widespread allegations on social networks.

Birth of Wilson Edwards

On July 24, an account was created on Facebook and Twitter: Wilson Edwards, Swiss biologist. “Wilson Edwards” focuses on the WHO, which responds to posts by the organization or its members in order to attract the attention of Internet users. A few hours after appearing, the pseudo-scientist publishes the same text three times in a row, and then nothing. The same goes for Twitter.

What does this text say? The biologist is “concerned” about the “independence of the WHO” because “the United States is pushing for the Wuhan laboratory to be made responsible for the epidemic.”

A calculated virus

This is a technique called multiplication: a fake user publishes a message, which is then published by hundreds of fake accounts. The more information is disseminated, the more likely it is to be viewed and shared by real users.

The Wilson Edwards multiplication took place in three stages. First, fake “Western” accounts share the post on Facebook, especially in London groups. Then 200 fake accounts like the post. Finally, the next day, 100 fake accounts were linked to Wilson Edwards’ post For an American article.

Switzerland emerges from its neutrality

Faced with the viral launch of the information, the Swiss embassy in China took the lead on Twitter on August 10.