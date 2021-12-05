morning. Ardéchois Pierre Rabhi dies, 13 killed in Indonesia volcano eruption

Death of Artegois Pierre Robbie, father of agricultural ecology.

Ardéchois Pierre Rabhi, author and philosopher of the Department of Agricultural Ecology in France, died in Lyon this Saturday at the age of 83. He suffered a brain hemorrhage and died. He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. Founded in Ardèche in the 50’s, he is a farmer, thinker and lecturer. In 2007 he was the founder of the environmental movement Colibris and the association Terre et Humanisme.

Indonesia: 13 killed in Chemeru volcano eruption

The death toll from a volcanic eruption in Indonesia that began on Saturday, December 4, has risen to 13.Rescue workers are still searching the area, according to the Disaster Management Agency this Sunday. At least 10 people have been rescued from a volcanic eruption in eastern Java. Lumajang village was covered with a thick layer of cold volcano and ash. At the end of 2018, a volcanic eruption between the islands of Java and Sumatra caused an underwater landslide and tsunami, killing nearly 400 people.

Govt-19: More than 51,000 infections on Saturday

As of Saturday, December 4, 51,624 corona virus infections had been reported, according to France’s data on public health.. So the index limit of 50,000 cases per day has been exceeded. The incidence rate is increasing to 388.3 cases per 100,000 population.

Telethon: Nearly 74 million euros were collected in donations

The 2021 Teleton counter promises to reach nearly 74 million euros This Sunday, December 5th, during the 35th edition of the domain returned to the domain after the previous edition which was limited due to Covit-19. The final counter shows exactly 73,622,019 euros, a significant increase compared to the 58.3 million euros accumulated during the telethon period in 2020.

Haute-Savoie: A motorist falls from a tree and dies

A 79-year-old man died this Saturday, December 4, in Haute-Savoie. At the wheel of a van, a tree about a meter in diameter fell when it was heading towards the Septuagenarian Morse. The accident happened in the Jotti Valley, just beyond the cities of La Vernaz and La Baume. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger may have been slightly injured.

Mughal Skiing World Cup: Perrin Lafont at the foot of the stage

Perrin LaFont’s first World Cup status failed. The Olympic champion finished fourth in the first leg of the World Cup in Ruga (Finland) this Saturday. A decision off the stage, this has not happened to Perrin Lafont since January 2018.

Your Weather Forecast for Sunday, December 5: Sun in the south, rain and snow in the north

On Sunday, December 5, there will be fog in the morning and some clouds in the afternoon, with sun in Drom, Artech and Vogluse. Snow or rain in Isre, Savoie and Haute-Savoie. On the mercury side, we drop to -4 ° C at intervals in the morning, and 9 ° C at Avignon in the afternoon, which is 4 ° C at Grenoble and 2 C at intervals.