November 5, 2023

A man with a baby got stuck in his car on the tarmac at Hamburg Airport

Rusty Knowles November 5, 2023 1 min read

Hamburg Airport was closed on Saturday evening after a man exploded on the tarmac and fired several shots.

A chaotic scene in Hamburg this Saturday evening. A man jumped security barriers, fired several guns into the sky and drove onto the airport tarmac. Traffic to and from the airport was affected.

“Incidents are currently taking place on the tarmac at Hamburg Airport. A major police operation is underway,” Hamburg police said on their X account (formerly Twitter).

“We consider it a hostage situation,” he added, without giving further details at this stage.

Child abduction is possible

According to the newspaper Build, which cited police sources as saying the man fired two shots into the air and a 4-year-old child was also in the vehicle. According to the daily, the man threw “flaming bottles” similar to Molotov cocktails onto the airport runway.

Earlier, the car driver’s wife lodged a police complaint about child abduction.

Police are at the scene with special forces and a helicopter. At the same time, the airport released the day His website A message announcing that landing or take-off is impossible due to police intervention, again without giving details.

