Demonstrations in support of the Palestinians in Paris and several cities in France

Pro-Palestine and anti-war marches. Several rallies were organized across France on Saturday, November 4, including a demonstration in Paris that began around 2 p.m. After banning several such activities in recent weeks, Paris police officer Laurent NuNoHowever, he finally gave the green light to the organized march in the capital He said Too much can’t be tolerated. After Toulouse, similar meetings were held in Bordeaux, Rennes, Lille and Grenoble. Follow our live stream.

The exodus from Gaza continues. “Nearly forty Frenchmen and their families” He was able to leave the enclave through the Rafah border post (Egypt) on Saturday, November 4, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a press release. “They were supported by teams from the French Embassy and the Crisis and Support Centre.”, refers to a press release. On Friday, 34 people and their wives were evacuated.

Thirty nine French killed in Hamas attack Nine people are still missing, too It is now confirmed that some of them are hostages of Hamas.According to a new report from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The UN has condemned the bombing of an ambulance in Gaza that killed 15 people. The strike was confirmed by the Israeli military, which said it targeted Hamas members using the vehicle, a claim denied by the Palestinian Islamist group. “I’m horrified”UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres responded.

After Israel, the US Secretary of State goes to Jordan. Anthony Blinken is due to meet Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Saturday, a day after a whirlwind visit to the Hebrew state. He will also participate in ministerial meetings with several Arab countries and hold a bilateral meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi.