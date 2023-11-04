According to the Palestinian Red Cross, 15 people were killed in strikes against medical convoys in Gaza; The IDF says the ambulance was used by ‘terrorists’

Cover Image: Rescue workers gather around an ambulance hit by an Israeli missile outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on November 3, 2023. Moman Al-Halabi / AFP

After meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Tel Aviv on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed any idea. “Temporary Ceasefire” Without releasing the hostages In the hands of Hamas, at least 240 people.

In the hands of Hamas, at least 240 people. In a statement on Twitter, The Palestinian Red Cross says fifteen people were killed and sixty wounded in Israeli attacks on an ambulance convoy. Friday afternoon in Gaza. The Israeli Defense Forces, for their part, adhere to it“Hamas terror group used ambulance.” World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “Deep Shock”.

Friday afternoon in Gaza. World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “Deep Shock”. The Jewish state announced on October 7 that it would repatriate all Gaza workers stranded on Gaza soil since the Hamas offensive. . Generally speaking, “Israel Cuts All Ties With Gaza, No Palestinian Workers From Gaza”The Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement. Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights “deep concern”.

. Generally speaking, “Israel Cuts All Ties With Gaza, No Palestinian Workers From Gaza”The Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement. Hassan Nasrallah, the powerful leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, did not announce Friday that his Hamas-affiliated organization was involved in the war. But he said fighting on the Israel-Lebanon border “will not be limited” Hizbullah activities will intensify as observed so far “day by day”.

But he said fighting on the Israel-Lebanon border “will not be limited” Hizbullah activities will intensify as observed so far “day by day”. Thirty-four French citizens and their families left Gaza on Friday, according to Quai d’Orsay. “If I count the French, our agents from the Cultural Institute and their families, representing about 170 people, only a fraction managed to pass”French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

“If I count the French, our agents from the Cultural Institute and their families, representing about 170 people, only a fraction managed to pass”French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said. The Palestinian Red Cross announced on Thursday that 102 trucks had received humanitarian aid at the Rafah crossing. “So far, a total of 374 trucks have been received but are yet to receive permission to transport the fuel.”Organization said.

“So far, a total of 374 trucks have been received but are yet to receive permission to transport the fuel.”Organization said. Emmanuel Macron declares “Humanitarian Conference” November 9 in Paris. The Head of State has estimated that “The fight against terrorism cannot be justified[ait] “Not sacrificing civilians.” And a call “Humanitarian Ceasefire”.

The Head of State has estimated that “The fight against terrorism cannot be justified[ait] “Not sacrificing civilians.” And a call “Humanitarian Ceasefire”. Israel attacks French academy in Gaza, sparks protests“surprise” And this“Understanding” From France M announced on Friday me Colonna.

M announced on Friday Colonna. Nine Israeli families have filed a complaint against Hamas at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and genocide. The ICC, created in 2002 to try the worst atrocities committed around the world, began investigating alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories in 2021, including those committed by Israeli forces, Hamas and other groups armed by Palestinians.

The ICC, created in 2002 to try the worst atrocities committed around the world, began investigating alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories in 2021, including those committed by Israeli forces, Hamas and other groups armed by Palestinians. The Israeli military announced Thursday evening “Finished Encirclement of Gaza City” A week after the start of its ground operation in the Palestinian territories.

A week after the start of its ground operation in the Palestinian territories. The Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip announced on Friday 9,227 people were killed in the Gaza Strip, including 3,826 children Since the start of the war.

Since the start of the war. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said, Thursday morning, that is “242 people” Hosted by Hamas In the Gaza Strip. Further, 341 Israeli soldiers were killed in the war From October 7. A Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

