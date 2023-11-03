Re. Israel-Hamas War: Quai d’Orsay announced that 34 French citizens were evacuated from the Gaza Strip this Friday.

essential

Follow the latest on the war between Israel and Hamas since the October 7 attacks live all day this Friday, November 3.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken appealed for “humanitarian pauses” during a visit to Tel Aviv on Friday, calling for “more to be done” to protect the people of Gaza, where the Israeli military is at war with Hamas, whose ground operations and deadly actions continue. strikes.

Hassan Nasrallah, the powerful leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas and a supporter of Iran, accused the US of “full responsibility” for the war, which was sparked by the Palestinian Islamist movement’s bloody attack on Israel on October 7. Fear of regional unrest. In his first speech since the start of the war, he warned Israel against the “stupidity” of attacking Lebanon, saying an end to the “aggression against Gaza” would prevent a regional conflict.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron announced a “humanitarian conference” in Paris on November 9 and called for a humanitarian ceasefire, saying “the fight against terrorism does not justify the sacrifice of civilians.” 34 French nationals were expelled from Gaza this Friday.

For almost a month, the 2.4 million people of the besieged Gaza Strip have been living under Israeli bombardment, under devastating humanitarian conditions. According to a statement released by Hamas on Friday, 9,227 people in power in the Gaza Strip were killed in Israeli strikes, including 3,826 children in the area.

The Israeli military confirms it targeted an ambulance "used" by Hamas The Israeli military confirmed on Friday that it had targeted an ambulance at the entrance to the largest hospital in Gaza City, saying it was "used by the Hamas terrorist movement", against which it has been fighting in the tiny Palestinian territory since October 7.

34 French nationals were expelled from Gaza this Friday According to information from the Quai d’Orsay, quoted BFMTV 34 French citizens were evacuated from the Gaza Strip this Friday, November 3.

French company in Gaza targeted by Israeli strike, France demands explanation The Quai d’Orsay notes that “no agent of the company nor any French national is in the enclosure.” The Foreign Ministry urges Israeli officials to “contact the concrete elements that prompted this decision without delay through appropriate channels.”

“Israel has the right but also the duty to defend itself,” says Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who visited Israel this Friday, assessed that the Jewish state “has not only a right, but an obligation to do everything in its power to defend itself and to ensure that October 7th does not happen again.” L

French Catholic bishops demand release of Hamas hostages Catholic bishops began their fall conclave in the city of Lourdes on Friday with a call for the release of Hamas hostages, a prelude to six days of work devoted largely to the future of the Church. “We feel the deep concern of our Jewish brothers and sisters, (…) who are too often, too easily objects of hatred around the world. With them, we demand the release of the hostages,” affirmed the president of the conference. Bishops of France (CEF), Eric de Moulins-Beaufort. f See also Vladimir Putin thanks soldiers who prevented "civil war" during Wagner uprising

New strikes in Gaza overnight and this morning The Israeli military said it carried out new attacks overnight in Gaza from Thursday to Friday, fighting “several terrorist groups” there that used “anti-tank missiles” and homemade explosive devices.

Israel sends “thousands” of Palestinian workers back to Gaza “Thousands of workers stranded in Israel since October 7,” the day of Hamas’ attacks on Israeli soil that sparked the war, were “brought back” to Gaza, Palestinian official Hicham Adwan told AFP. In Gaza. According to Israeli officials, some 18,500 Gazans had work permits in Israel at the beginning of the war.

Paris Condemns Attacks Against United Nations Bases France “condemns attacks against United Nations bases and humanitarian workers,” government spokesman Olivier Véran said Friday, after several Israeli attacks on the Jabaliya refugee camp, Gaza’s largest refugee camp.

According to the UN, 50 of its buildings were destroyed in the bombings in Gaza UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) notes that since October 7, nearly 50 UN buildings have been hit by Israeli bombing. “This includes UN buildings used as schools and shelters,” says the organization, which currently houses about 700,000 people.