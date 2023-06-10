June 10, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Four children missing in the forest for 40 days have been found alive

Rusty Knowles June 10, 2023 1 min read

Miracle

Four children, ages 1 to 13, were traveling with their mother in the Cessna that crashed.

Wonder at Amazon. Four children, ages 13, 9, 4 and one, have gone missing in the Colombian jungle. Since the accident on May 1 President Gustavo Pedro announced on Friday that the small plane they were traveling in had been found alive.

“Joy to the whole country! Four children who went missing 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle have been found alive,” he wrote in a post on Twitter, along with a photo of soldiers and tribesmen participating in the search for the siblings.

Their deceased mother

“Yes, the children have been found, but I need a plane or a helicopter to take them urgently,” the children’s grandfather, Fidencio Valencia, told AFP.

The children, originally from the Uitoto tribal group, had been wandering alone in the forest since the Cessna 206 they were traveling with their mother, pilot and cousin crashed. All three adults died and their bodies were found by the army at the crash site.

20 minutes with AFP

See also  Kovit 19. The study suggests that the risk of recurrence in Omigron is 5.4 times higher than in Delta.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

New conflict at UN over LGBTQ+ rights

June 9, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

According to Joseph Borrell, “everything points” to Russia’s responsibility for the destruction of the Kagovka dam.

June 9, 2023 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Donald Trump has been indicted for tampering with White House archives

June 9, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

4 min read

Hard to Understand – The New York Times

June 10, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

A new James Webb Space Telescope image shows 45,000 galaxies

June 10, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The report says that Tesla is scooping up a new location in Fremont to expand production of the 4680 battery cell

June 10, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

The developers of Sonic Superstars explain why they are finally giving up on the Green Hill Zone

June 10, 2023 Len Houle