Four children missing in the forest for 40 days have been found alive

Four children, ages 1 to 13, were traveling with their mother in the Cessna that crashed.

Wonder at Amazon. Four children, ages 13, 9, 4 and one, have gone missing in the Colombian jungle. Since the accident on May 1 President Gustavo Pedro announced on Friday that the small plane they were traveling in had been found alive.

“Joy to the whole country! Four children who went missing 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle have been found alive,” he wrote in a post on Twitter, along with a photo of soldiers and tribesmen participating in the search for the siblings.

Their deceased mother

“Yes, the children have been found, but I need a plane or a helicopter to take them urgently,” the children’s grandfather, Fidencio Valencia, told AFP.

The children, originally from the Uitoto tribal group, had been wandering alone in the forest since the Cessna 206 they were traveling with their mother, pilot and cousin crashed. All three adults died and their bodies were found by the army at the crash site.

20 minutes with AFP