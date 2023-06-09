New conflict at UN over LGBTQ+ rights

A new conflict between UN member states around LGBTQ+ rights prevented the adoption of the International Labor Organization’s (ILO) program and budget for the first time on Friday, June 9. These differences in views on sexual orientation and gender identity could permanently delay approval of the ILO’s $885 million biennial budget or lead to an impasse in the middle of LGBTQ+ Pride month.

According to diplomats interviewed by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the episode is part of a broader and concerted effort to decriminalize sexual orientation and gender identity in African and Muslim countries. Member States of the Financial Committee of the International Labor Conference, the decision-making body of the ILO, “Unable to reach consensus on ILO program and budget for 2024 and 2025”agency spokeswoman Rosalind Yarde told reporters. “The difference of opinion is about the vocabulary inserted in the section dedicated to gender equality, non-discrimination and inclusion”She clarified.

The contested formula implies “Other groups of people who suffer discrimination and exclusion, particularly on the basis of race, sexual orientation and gender identity”Explained by M.me yard. Group of African States and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) “Reluctance to include language related to sexual orientation and gender identity in program and budget documents, particularly in relation to the Office’s work in their countries.”The speaker underlined.

According to many observers, similar references have been included in previous program budgets without significant opposition, but this week African and Muslim countries proposed an amendment to remove the reference to specific vulnerable groups under the ILO’s mandate to combat discrimination.

“Discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community remains a reality and attempts to turn back the clock and water down language on issues of gender and sexual orientation must be strongly resisted.An unnamed Western diplomat was outraged. It is imperative that UN agents continue to take up the matter despite the apparent hostility of some countries. »

In July 2022, the defender of the rights of LGBTQI+ minorities at the United Nations renewed his mandate, despite fierce fighting from the OIC. Its mandate, created in 2016, was finally renewed by the Human Rights Council for another three years.

In May of the same year, the World Health Assembly, the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), faced a similar situation. Muslim and African countries have already publicly refused to raise questions about sexual orientation and gender when adopting the WHO strategy in the fight against sexually transmitted diseases such as hepatitis B and AIDS.

The ILO Finance Committee continued talks on Friday afternoon but, in the absence of agreement, the question will be referred to a plenary session of the International Labor Conference on Monday. So this question avoids just governments, the ILO is the only UN organization that works in a tripartite manner: States, workers’ representatives and employers’ representatives.

Delegates may be invited to vote on an unamended text, or the Committee of States may introduce a new resolution for a vote. This scenario never happened and it is unclear what would happen if the required two-thirds majority was not achieved.

