IS-K claims offensive against Taliban

Afghanistan (EI-K) said in two reports that it had written “three separate bombings” targeting three “Taliban vehicles” in Jalalabad on Saturday, followed by another “bombing” of a “Taliban vehicle” in this large city on Sunday in eastern Afghanistan.

These are the first deadly attacks recorded Since the withdrawal of the last American troops On August 30, after twenty years of military service in the country.

Taliban police car targeted

At least two people were killed and at least 20 were injured in what became known as the Taliban’s bombings on Saturday, a Taliban official said. An official from the health department of Nangarhar, the capital of Jalalabad, told him that 3 people had died. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a Taliban police car.

On Sunday, a vehicle carrying Taliban militants was targeted, local media reported. According to witnesses quoted by local newspapers, several Taliban were taken to hospital after an explosion near a highway crossing towards the capital, Kabul.

The security situation is even more dangerous

The attacks illustrate the still precarious security situation in the country, where the new government has promised to restore peace and stability after more than four decades of war.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the headquarters of the Islamic State (IS-K) group in Afghanistan, a rival of the Taliban responsible for the August 26 bloody attack on Kabul airport that killed more than 100 people.