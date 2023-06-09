According to Joseph Borrell, “everything points” to Russia’s responsibility for the destruction of the Kagovka dam.

The Ukrainian offensive appears to have entered a dynamic phase

“Ukrainian Counteroffensive Begins”Many observers, including the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), believe so, although it notes that it does not expect. “A key function” But as now for a series of various combined actions.

“Ukrainian offensive appears to be underway using Western equipment”, American analyst Michael Goffman saysQuoted in British Journal The Financial Times.

For weeks, Kiev has been carefully orchestrating its offensive by multiplying innovative measures to shape the battlefield: drone strikes on Moscow, strikes on Russian soil, reconnaissance probing enemy defenses…

Ukraine is playing well. Sparsely populated, cut off from part of its territory, its citizens under constant fire from deep-seated Russian offensives, under an infusion of Western military equipment … the authorities know they will not have countless opportunities to push back and recapture the Russians. Occupied Territories.

“The pressure on the Ukrainians is very strong, we may be at the turning point of the war”A senior French official examined Wednesday, commenting on various Ukrainian preparations that, according to him, were part of the attack.

Ahead, the Russians were halted “About six defensive lines”A French military source said. “The first line is the support points that allow us to see what’s going on, 2Th, which is more likely to stop an attack, is often underestimated. Then it’s artillery, first tanks for counterattack, finally reserves, then command posts and logistics.”, Details Senior Officer. All about thirty kilometers.

For Ukrainians, "The initial steps of the counter-offensive will be very difficult and slow."According to ISW. "Early setbacks are to be expected" Before breaching well-established defense lines coordinated by the Russians for months.