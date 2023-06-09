Donald Trump has been indicted for tampering with White House archives

Donald Trump in Goodyear, Arizona, October 28, 2020. Brendan Smyalowski/AFP

It’s a new burial ground for the Republican billionaire who dreams of winning back the US presidency in 2024. Donald Trump announced Thursday, June 8, that he has been indicted by a federal judge for managing the White House archives. “The corrupt Biden administration told my attorneys that they were indirectly charged in the Betty’s forgery case.”He wrote on his real social network.

The former president said he was summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, June 13. This is the first time in US history that a former president has faced federal charges. In March, he was already indicted by a New York state judge in the 2016 case of buying the silence of the X film actress.

This time, he was accused of possessing entire boxes, including some confidential documents “Top Secret”, after they left Washington in early 2021, in violation of federal law, and refused to return them. According to several US media, he will face seven charges, which have not yet been made public.

Donald Trump, currently ahead of the other candidates for the Republican nomination, has always defended himself against any fraud and presented himself as a victim. “Political Persecution”. “I never thought something like this would happen to a former President of the United States.”He condemned Jupiter “A Dark Day” For the country.

11,000 documents were seized

“How can the Ministry of Justice indict me when I have done nothing? », he wrote again on Monday on Truth Social, his lawyers were welcomed by the ministry officials. The meeting was seen as the culmination of a dramatic search of his Florida home in August 2022, signaling that an indictment was imminent after months of investigation.

In the United States, a 1978 law requires all US presidents to turn over all of their emails, letters, and other working documents to the National Archives. Another law related to espionage prohibits anyone from keeping classified documents in unauthorized and unsecured locations.

When Donald Trump left the presidency to move into his lavish home in Mar-a-Lago, he took boxes full of files with him. In January 2022, after several reminders, he agreed to return 15 boxes containing more than 200 classified documents. In a letter, his lawyers assured that there were no others.

After the investigation, the federal police, however, determined that he had not returned everything and that he still had a lot at his club in Palm Beach. FBI agents went there on August 8, 2022 and seized about 30 boxes containing 11,000 documents, some of which were very important to Iran or China.

Forcefully condemning the media operation, his lawyers sharply criticized the FBI for releasing, according to them, a photo of the words stamped on the seized documents. “The Secret”Scattered on a carpet with a floral pattern.

Trying to minimize his behavior

To quiet the conspiracy allegations, in November 2022 Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Jack Smith, to independently oversee the investigation, as well as another prosecutor into Donald Trump’s role in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Another special counsel is investigating parallel classified documents discovered earlier this year in a former office and home of Democratic President Joe Biden by his lawyers. These embarrassing findings, along with others by former Vice President Mike Pence, have allowed Donald Trump to downplay his behavior, while Joe Biden has always cooperated with justice, voluntarily returning documents in a very small number.

The Republican Tribune used his rival’s inventions to rally his supporters, and each time justice struck him, the ranks close around him. This was especially true in April, shortly after he was indicted by a New York state judge. This is the first time in US history that a former president has faced criminal charges.

A Georgia state attorney who has been investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to sway the 2020 presidential election for months is expected to announce the results of his investigations by September.

