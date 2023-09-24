Several explosions were reported in the Russian city of Kursk, where air defenses were called into action

Cover Image: Residents of the Russian city of Kursk, May 28, 2023. OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP

Curfew and Censorship in the “Donetsk People’s Republic”. Denis Bushilin, head of the self-proclaimed separatist government of the Donbass region, imposed a curfew from 11pm to 4am, especially on weekdays.

The Institute for War Studies says winter will not provide a "definitive end" to a counterattack . According to the US organization, weather conditions won't be a deciding factor this year, although they could be "slow down ground movements and complicate logistics".

A second Ukrainian wheat shipment arrived in Istanbul . l'Arroyot, a bulk carrier flying the flag of the Palau archipelago, departed the port of Chornomorsk near Odessa on Friday. It is the second ship to use the maritime corridor established by Kyiv along the western shores of the Black Sea to avoid Russia's blockade.

Two people were killed in Russian attacks in Donetsk and Sumy regions . A 74-year-old woman was killed in shelling in the Pokrovsk region on Saturday, and another person was killed in attacks on Yunakivka.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Simihal held his first meeting on Saturday with Benny Pritzker, the Special Representative for the Reconstruction of the Ukrainian Economy. . The World Bank estimates that Ukraine will need $400 billion (about €375 billion).

Westerners "Fight Directly" Russia in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday alongside the United Nations (UN) General Assembly " We call it "hybrid warfare," but that doesn't change the reality."He added, financial aid, weapons and "Mercenaries" From Western countries.

A new series of missiles struck Crimea's Sevastopol on Saturday According to Russian officials, the day after the Ukrainian attack against the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

According to Russian officials, the day after the Ukrainian attack against the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Ukrainian Armed Forces “Continue their attack on the Zaporizhia front near Verbov, forcing the enemy to abandon their positions”The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reported on Saturday in its daily update.

