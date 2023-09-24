A drone struck an administrative building in the Russian city of Kursk

This type of attack has become almost daily. Russian authorities announced Sunday, September 24, that a Ukrainian drone had struck an administrative building in the center of the southern Russian city of Kursk. “There is some damage to the roof. Emergency services are on site.”clarified Regional Governor on Telegram. Last month, a Ukrainian drone caused significant damage to the Kursk station and injured five people. Follow our live stream.

Russia accuses the West of “directly fighting”. Westerners “Fight Directly” Russia on Ukraine, Russia’s foreign minister accused the UN on Saturday, at a time when Kiev says it has killed Russian military leaders on the strategic Crimean peninsula. Sergei Lavrov specifically mentioned financial aid, weapons and “Mercenaries” From Western countries.

A second shipment of Ukrainian wheat has arrived in Türkiye. A Ukraine’s second cargo of wheat arrived in Istanbul via the Black Sea on Sunday, despite threats from Moscow to attack boats entering and leaving Ukraine. It is the second ship to use the maritime corridor Kiev has set up on the western coast of the Black Sea to bypass Russia’s blockade after a Ukrainian grain export deal expired.

Volodymyr Zelensky met with Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The Ukrainian president announced on Saturday that he had met Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan during his stopover in Ireland. Five months of war against paramilitaries. Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with him “Common Security Challenges, including the Activities of Illegal Armed Groups Funded by Russia”.