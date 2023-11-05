Hamburg airport was still blocked by the hostage crisis

Traffic has been disrupted at Hamburg Airport, where a major police operation is underway. MORRIS MAC MATZEN / AFP

A hostage situation on the tarmac at Hamburg Airport on Sunday morning brought traffic to a standstill after a child was allegedly kidnapped by her father.

“The police operation is ongoing and air traffic has been suspended until further notice. Hamburg airport authorities announced on Sunday that a child had been abducted by his father as part of a family dispute, which they said had been prevented by a hostage situation on the tarmac.

“We have mobilized police psychologists, we are currently talking to the perpetrator and we are looking for a negotiated solution,” police spokeswoman Sandra Levgrune told regional public television NDR. He called it a “very good sign” that the father had been in contact with authorities “for so long”.

Molotov cocktail

On Saturday evening, around 8:00pm local time, an armed man drove his car through the airport gate and onto the tarmac, fired two shots into the air and threw two bottles, a type of Molotov cocktail, into the fire outside the passenger compartment. A police spokesman. Police said they believe the incident was a “child custody dispute.”

According to her, there was a father and his child in the car. Daily Bild notes that the man is 35 years old and of Turkish nationality, and that the child is a 4-year-old girl. Police said the negotiations were taking place in Turkey.

Earlier, the police media spokesperson added that the car driver’s wife had informed the police about the child abduction.

The father took refuge in his vehicle at the base of the Turkish Airlines flight.

On Saturday evening, 17 flights due to land in Hamburg with 3,200 people were diverted. On Sunday, 286 flights are scheduled with 34,500 passengers.