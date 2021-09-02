One-third of the world’s tree species are endangered worldwide

Fewer than 58,497 wood species were screened. About a third of them are in danger of extinction worldwide A statement Released on Wednesday, September 1, it warns that climate change could be detrimental to entire forest ecosystems.

This “state of the world’s trees” is coordinated by the Botanical Gardens Conservation (BGCI), which unites the Botanical Gardens, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). 17,500 tree species at risk of extinction, with an additional 7% “May be threatened”.

Even common trees such as magnolias are in a state of disrepair, with oaks, maples and ebony unprotected. A total of 142 species are considered extinct and more than 440 are on the edge, with less than 50 trees in the wild worldwide.

The biggest threat to trees is deforestation and deforestation to make way for crops or livestock.

“Many species are on the verge of extinction, some with only one individual.”, In the presentation of the report, by the Director-General of the Switzerland-based Franklinia Foundation, Jean-Christophe Vié. He judges “Shock” Trees play an important role in nature, providing habitat for many animal and plant species, absorbing CO2 and providing nutrients for certain medicines.

Brazil, which covers most of the Amazon rainforest, has the highest tree species (8,847) and the highest number of threats (1,788) as a result of intensive agriculture. But a high proportion of endangered species are found in the tropical regions of Africa, especially in Madagascar and Mauritius where 59% and 57% of the species are endangered, respectively.

According to Jean-Christophe Wicks, reclaiming forests to combat climate change “A great opportunity to change this scary picture”. But you have to make sure the right trees are planted in the right place, he insists. “If we only learn to respect trees, many environmental challenges will undoubtedly benefit.”, He mentions.