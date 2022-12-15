France-Morocco: Find impressive pictures of supporters in France’s main cities

During the semi-final of the France-Morocco World Cup, a festive atmosphere prevailed in France’s major cities as the Blues won 2-0 to qualify for the final. Between the Marseillaise, the cries and leaps of joy and singing in the chorus, the images are impressive. However, Montpellier and Brussels on the other side of the border were overflowing, while the locals reveled in joy and good humour.

Joy then crashes into the Place de la Comédie

In Montpellier, from La Paillade to La Comédie, via Plan Cabanes and Place Jean-Jaures, there were many patrons. In the bars, French and Moroccans of all ages gathered behind televisions, often with beer in hand.

Then, around 9:55 p.m., the atmosphere at the Place de la Comédie got out of hand. Cheers and chants have been replaced by mortar fire. Police had to use tear gas shells to bring the clashes under control.

At Card, at Nimes, everything went well.

Fans in Nimes

Midi Libre – Michel Aniset



Fans in Nimes

Midi Libre – Michel Aniset



Fireworks on the Champs-Élysées

In Paris, thousands of supporters gathered on the Champs-Elysées to celebrate the victory of Les Bleus. With fireworks, smoke and car horns, fans reverently celebrated qualifying for the finals and chanted “We’re in the finals” or “Freedom from desire”.

Brussels is overflowing

In Brussels, clashes took place in the city centre. Police were mobilized to deal with the supporters. According to the media the evening, supporters threw firecrackers and smoke bombs at the police. The cardboard boxes and the scooter were destroyed by fire. The daily explained that water cannons were used and tear gas was used.

A local resident was reportedly humiliated for waving a French flag on his balcony.

10,000 law enforcement forces were prepared

BFM TV pointed out that a note had been issued by the Central Regional Intelligence Service to warn that “opportunistic criminals” would be included in “critical meetings”.

No fewer than 10,000 police and guards were mobilized to protect “mostly family demonstrations of joy”. The aim was to prevent patrons from trespassing, looting or destroying public property.

Law enforcement patrols were in places of danger and especially around demonstrations, but also in stations and stations.