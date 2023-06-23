Wagner boss accuses Russian defense minister of ordering attacks on his camps, calls for ‘stop’ military command

Evgeny Prigogine, Wagner’s boss, on Friday June 23, accused the Russian defense minister of ordering an attack on his fighters’ camps behind the Ukrainian front. “A very large number of victims”. “They launched attacks, missile attacks on our rear camps” He said in an audio message broadcast by his media service. He assures “Answer” For blasts, call “stop” Russian military command and should not resist “Resistance” to his troops. For its part, the Russian military did not carry out these attacks. Follow our life.

According to Russian officials, the Csonkar Bridge targeted by Kyiv is “no longer usable”. An important bridge between annexed Crimea and the partially occupied part of southern Ukraine, Thursday was affected by the Ukrainian strike, “Can no longer be used” For now, Friday, June 23 said, Vladimir Zalto, occupying governor of the Kherson region Ria Novosti agency quoted. Technical activities are planned for two to three weeks. A broadcast satellite image By Radio Svoboda As nothing got better, it revealed that an emergency pontoon had been installed in the waterway.

Wagner’s boss accuses Russian civil servants of “genocide”. Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed in Telegram that he had asked the Russian Intelligence Service to initiate criminal proceedings against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. In a written statement, he alleged that they were responsible “Genocide of the Russian People” And “treason”.

Moscow bans new European officials on its soil. Russia has announced that “Significantly Expanded” List of people banned from entering its territory, in reaction to new sanctions from Brussels against Moscow. “We consider these EU measures illegal”The Russian Foreign Ministry explained in a press release, without specifying the number of people involved.

The Russian army will retreat in several divisions. This contradicted the Kremlin’s claims that Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the paramilitary group, said that Kiev’s counteroffensive had failed. “Army [russe] retreat to the regions of Zaporizhia and Kherson”He said in an interview aired on Telegram. “No control, no military victory” Moscow, he adds.

Thirteen Russian cruise missiles were shot down overnight. Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 13 Russian cruise missiles targeting a military airfield in western Ukraine. “All 13 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles destroyed by air defenses”Air Force said in a telegram. “This time the attack targeted a military airfield in the Khmelnytsky region”She clarified.