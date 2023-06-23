Jenin: New IDF video shows soldiers under heavy fire

A new video reveals new information regarding an Israeli counter-terrorist operation in Jenin earlier this week that injured 7 people. During the operation, IDF forces were instrumental in arresting wanted terrorists in the West Bank. In this new video, we can specifically see the fighters of the Tsahal penetration unit during an operation to rescue the wounded under “heavy enemy fire”.

Also, the sound of an IED exploding in an IDF vehicle and the initial report of a wounded IDF commander continued to convey a calm and professional manner.

We also see IDF forces setting fire to their vehicles to rescue the wounded.

Nicole Leskavy, Spokesperson for the Minister of Defence Yoav Galant at the bedside of wounded soldiers during the operation in Jenin

On Monday, there was a “very intense” firefight between IDF forces and gunmen, who arrested two wanted suspects. “As security forces were leaving the city, an army vehicle was hit by an explosive device, damaging the vehicle,” the military said.