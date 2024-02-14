kyiv claims to have sunk Russian landing ship “Tsezar-Kounikov” in Black Sea

“Stupid” and “incompetent”: Biden hits back at Trump for comments on NATO

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday again strongly condemned his Republican rival Donald Trump's recent comments about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). On Saturday, the latter confirmed that he was “encouraged” Allies will attack Russia if they don't pay their share.

“It's stupid, it's outrageous, it's dangerous, it's un-American”Joe Biden made the assertion during a speech at the White House. “The worst part is that he thinks it. Never before in our history has a president surrendered to a Russian dictator.He continued.

“When America gives its word, it means something. When we make a commitment, we stick to it and NATO is a sacred commitment. Donald Trump sees this as a burden. [l’OTAN] It is a fraudulent system. He does not understand that NATO is based on the basic principles of freedom, security and sovereignty.Mr. Biden continued.

“For Trump, policies don't matter, everything is up for grabs. He doesn't understand that this holy commitment works for us too.Barring any surprises, the 81-year-old Democrat will face the 77-year-old Republican president in November's presidential election.

“Our adversaries have been trying to create divisions in the alliance for a long time. The greatest hope of those who wish to harm America is that NATO will break up. You can be sure they clapped when they heard Donald Trump.Joe assured Biden that he prided himself, instead, on giving new impetus to the organization.