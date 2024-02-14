February 15, 2024

LIVE – War in Ukraine: White House warns military is 'running out' of ammunition due to lack of US aid

Still tense in Washington. Joe Biden warned Republican elected officials in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, “History [serait] Witness the Senate's approval of $60 billion in aid to Ukraine. NATO

The Kremlin is furious with Estonia. Russia issued the notice on Tuesday against at least three officials from the Baltic states and the three Poles, including Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, amid a spate of conflict between the former communist bloc and Moscow. The Kremlin cited a contrasting view of the history of Moscow and these states to justify this decision. It is the first time Russia has issued a wanted notice against a sitting foreign leader since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukrainian heritage is in danger. UNESCO estimates that the war in Ukraine has caused $3.5 billion in damage to the country's heritage and culture sector and $19 billion in lost revenue in entertainment, arts and tourism. To reach this amount, UNESCO has identified around 5,000 sites destroyed since the Russian invasion of February 2022, including 341 cultural sites damaged – up from 248 in April 2023.

