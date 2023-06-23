Tropical Storm Bret approaches Martinique: heavy rain and strong winds are expected

Storm Fred is already being felt in Martinique: first warning signs and extreme weather. At Pelee Hill, winds are gusting at 70 to 90 kmph. In the plains, strong winds of 60 to 75 kmph. In the Sainte-Lucie Channel, average depths exceed 3 m.

Jean-Claude Samyde

Tropical Storm Brett will affect Martinique Thursday afternoon and into the following night (Thursday into Friday). The island is under a Cyclone Red Alert from noon on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Météo France, 2023-06-22 at 15 UTC: estimated position at 13.8 N 57.7 W, 367 km from Martinique to the center of the hurricane event. Storm moving at 22 km/h – Pressure at center: 999 hPa Maximum wind over 1 minute: 60 knots (110 km/h) Gust: 75 knots (140 km/h).

Tropical Storm BRET is moving westward. Its center should move south of Martinique and St. Lucia between the end of this afternoon and the first part of next night.

Red Hurricane Alert in Martinique this Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 12 noon

In this configuration, La Martinique is located in a strong wind zone. As a result, the condition of the ocean continues to deteriorate.

At the climax of the event:

– Average depressions on the Atlantic coast can reach 4 to 5 m. Strong currents and local flooding can be observed, especially between Vauclin and Salines.

– Between Salinas and Cape Solomon, waves can reach 1m to 1m50 on the beach.

Abnormal waves may be observed. Waves may reach 6 meters inland in the Dominica Channel and around 7 meters in the Saint Lucia Channel. Winds pick up considerably in the late afternoon.

At the peak of the event, winds averaged 60 to 70 km/h in the northern part of our island and 70 to 90 km/h in the southern part. Wind speed is likely to reach 100 to 120 kmph locally and 150 kmph locally.

The first heavy rain is expected in the afternoon. During the event period, total rainfall was 120 to 150 mm, locally 200 mm. The event seems to pass relatively quickly and a gradual improvement is expected from tomorrow morning, Friday.