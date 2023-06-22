Submarine Missing: According to OceanGate, all passengers died

The company that manages the “Titan” announced on Thursday that there is no hope of finding alive the five passengers who have been missing since Sunday in the North Atlantic.

All five Titan passengers may have died.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, debris found Thursday near the wreck of the Titanic is from the wreck that has been searched since Sunday. But, according to investigators, it is still too late to know when the catastrophic explosion occurred.

“Titan” has been missing since Sunday, eight hours after losing contact with its surface ship.

Hopes dwindled by the hour, especially since the submarine only had 96 hours of oxygen and would run out by Thursday afternoon.

At this stage, no one yet knows whether the submarine’s possible explosion occurred on Sunday or the following days.

The wreckage of the “Titan” is only confirmed to be 488 meters away from the Titanic.

Within hours of announcing that he had discovered a _”_junkyard” Near the wreck of the Titanic by an international research robot, OceanGate released this press release:

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahjata Dawood and his son Suleiman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Narjolet have sadly passed away.”

“These men were true explorers who shared a spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans.”OceanGate continued.

“Our thoughts are with these five souls and each member of their family at this sad time.”The agency added that it was grateful for all efforts to locate the submarine.

This Thursday, the French ocean liner Atlante The Victor 6000 underwater robot capable of diving to a depth of 6000 meters has arrived in the area to support deep-sea research.

The question now is whether the debris from the submarine can be brought to the surface along with the bodies of the dead.

Previous travelers testify

At least 46 people have already successfully traveled to the Titanic wreck site in 2021 and 2022 on the OceanGate submersible.

Arthur Loebhill, A retired German businessman and adventurer was one of the company’s first customers two years ago.

He describes his adventure aboard the Titan “Imagine a metal tube a few meters long, with a sheet of metal as the floor. You can’t stand up or kneel down. Everyone sits next to each other or on top of each other. You’re claustrophobic (…) for two and a half hours of descent and ascent, lights turned off to save incandescent energy. The only light coming from the stick.

Safety warnings

On Sunday and since the start of the investigation, details have emerged indicating OceanGate has been singled out for possible negligence in the safety of its underwater tourism device.

applicationA simple video game controller A rudder to steer the Titan in particular raises questions.

But the company has offered assurances of reliability and safety, prompting several rescue systems, including sandbags, falling lead pipes and an inflatable balloon.

Further, A complaint Consulted by AFP since 2018, it indicates that the company’s former executive, David Lockridge, was fired after expressing serious doubts about the submarine’s safety.

According to this former director of marine operations, a porthole at the front of the device was designed to withstand the pressure experienced at a depth of 1,300m, not 4,000m where the Titanic wreck was located.

In a 2018 trial, David Loughridge said Titan’s testing and certification was inadequate and “would put passengers in the experimental submersible at serious risk.”

Five passengers on board

An American, a Frenchman, a Briton and two Pakistani-Britons aboard the 6.5-meter-long Titan, five people, sank on Sunday.

Contact with the craft was lost less than two hours after takeoff.

On board, Oceangate’s boss, American Stockton RushDove with a wealthy British businessman, Hamish Harding (58), from a French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Narjolet (77) and President of Pakistan Shahjata Dawood (48 years old) and his son Suleiman (19), both of whom are British citizens.

to $250,000They examined the remains of one of the biggest maritime disasters of the 20th century.

Titanic On its maiden voyage in 1912, it hit an iceberg, killing nearly 1,500 passengers and crew.

First The discovery of decay in 1985, Scientists, treasure hunters and tourists visit it, thus maintaining the myth.