Live – War in Ukraine: The goal to “drive” Russia from its skies by 2024

17 injured in Kharkiv strike: At least 17 people were injured in a Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city in the country's northeast, near the border with Russia, on Tuesday evening. “Two women are in critical condition,” regional governor Oleg Sinekoubov said. According to him, Russian forces attacked the center of Kharkiv with two S-300 surface-to-air missiles and damaged residential buildings. Three people were injured last night in a drone attack in Odessa, according to kyiv.

Russia claims to have foiled strike at Belgorod: On the other side of the border, in Belgorod, Russia says it is under Ukrainian attack. But Russian forces indicated they were able to contain the blast, with “no casualties,” according to officials. “Air defense destroyed seven missiles and four Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod region,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Macron visits Ukraine in February: Emmanuel Macron announced during his press conference on Tuesday that he would visit Ukraine “in February” and that France would deliver 40 new long-range Scalp missiles and “hundreds of bombs” to the country. “We cannot allow Russia to win, we must not, because the security of Europe and the entire Russian neighborhood will be called into question,” the head of state stressed.

