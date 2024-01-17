January 18, 2024

Hamas refuses Israel to inspect the contents of the drug package

Rusty Knowles January 17, 2024 2 min read

Hamas sets its terms. Truckloads of pharmaceuticals specifically designed for hostages in Gaza “Will return without Israeli inspection”, among other demands, announced Wednesday January 17, Moussa Abou Marzouk, a senior official of the Palestinian Islamic Movement. In the process, Israeli officials ruled out allowing the convoy to return unchecked. All humanitarian aid convoys have been subject to such scrutiny since the start of the war. Follow our live stream.

Paris denies Gaza genocide allegations. Europe and Foreign Affairs Minister Stéphane Séjourné on Wednesday refused to support allegations of genocide in Gaza by South Africa. “We cannot use the concept of genocide for political purposes” Condemned the new head of French diplomacy in the Senate. “Accusing the Jewish State of Genocide Crosses a Moral Threshold”He estimated.

7 Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank. Three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a car in the Balata camp in Nablus, according to the official Palestinian Wafa agency. Israeli authorities announced that one head had been killed “Terrorist Cell”, who planned to attack “Instant and large-scale”. In the Dulkarem camp, four Palestinians were killed on Wednesday morning, the Palestinian Red Cross said.

Communications were cut off in Gaza. The Gaza Strip was closed for the sixth day on Wednesday “almost total” Internet and Telephone, “too long” Since the start of the war, according to NetBlocks, the world's telecommunications network monitoring organization.

