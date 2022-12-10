Vladimir Putin says Russia may preemptively consider nuclear strike to disarm enemy

According to Elysee, Macron’s comments on security guarantees to Russia were taken out of context

Emmanuel Macron’s latest comments “Security Guarantees” to deliver to Russia “isolated” Theirs “Environment”Elysee on Friday pledged aid to Ukraine, ahead of a new conference on Tuesday in Paris.

“Dialogue between the President of the Republic and President Zelensky is excellent”Confirmed the French presidency. “There is a contradiction between certain movements or certain people who seek to isolate a part of a sentence out of its context, and the reality of the work we do, which is actually done effortlessly. »

At the beginning of December, when discussing the need to rebuild security in Europe after the war in Ukraine, the French president judged that when the time came, it was necessary to give. “Guarantee” For Russia to find a good balance. France insists on the need for Europeans to be at the negotiating table when negotiating new arms control treaties.

“One of the essential points is the fear of NATO coming to its doors, deploying weapons that threaten Russia.”, Mr. Macron explained, recalling Russia’s repeated claims. Some Ukrainian figures and officials from Eastern Europe expressed a certain irritation at these comments.

French head of state “Describes only what Ukrainians like themselves”Elisha explained. “Ukrainians themselves first, obviously, want to get out of this war, and finally, at the end of the war, there is negotiation”.