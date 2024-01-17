A unique biological phenomenon

Antheginus, a small Australian marsupial, exhibits reproductive behavior. Every year during the breeding season, men engage in intense sexual marathons, pushing their bodies to the limit. This phenomenon, known as “semalparity,” leads to inevitable death after mating.

A race against biological time

Andesinus males, driven by biological imperative, engage in mating sessions lasting up to 14 hours, a remarkable endurance for such a small mammal. Cortisol and adrenaline are produced in excess with this frenzy, which leads to a weakening of the immune system. The consequences are dramatic: infections, internal bleeding and ultimately death.

The impact on Antechinus populations is significant. In fact, data show that nearly all males die after their first reproductive period, leaving females and their offspring behind.

A surprising evolutionary strategy

Why such a reproductive strategy? Scientists report that this method increases the chances of gene transfer. Indeed, in environments where competition for mating is fierce, devoting all one's energy to one breeding season appears to be a successful strategy.

Reproduction cost

However, this behavior comes at a cost. Mortality of males after mating creates population imbalance. Additionally, it puts additional pressure on women, who must raise their offspring alone.

Security implications

Conservation of Antechinus is a complex subject. The annual loss of males can affect the genetic diversity of species, making their populations vulnerable to environmental changes. Moreover, with the threat to the natural habitat of the antesinus, this reproductive strategy risks becoming a handicap for the survival of the species.

Necessary actions

It is important to take conservation measures to protect these unique marsupials. Conservation of their natural habitat and a deeper understanding of their biology are essential to ensure the species' continued existence.

A fragile balance

Antechinus clearly illustrates how reproduction and survival can be closely linked and conflicting. This sexual strategy, while beneficial in the short term, underscores the delicate balance between reproduction and the preservation of the species.