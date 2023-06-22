Storm Brett: Martinique is under hurricane red alert from 12 p.m.

Forecasts are becoming more accurate and so is vigilance. Strong tropical storm Brett is located a few hundred kilometers from Martinique, which has been placed on a hurricane red alert for Thursday, June 22, 2023. This event will interest the island with heavy rain and strong winds.

Peggy Pinel-Féréol

During the night of June 21 to 22, Tropical Storm Brett strengthened, leading the Politburo to bring together the State Services and Meteo-France for a situational update at 6:30 this morning.

Given the evolution of the situation, the Prefect places Martinique on hurricane red alert.

This decision is effective from 12:00 PM today.

Bret, still a strong tropical storm, is confirmed on its path towards the Lesser Antilles. The center is expected to pass between Saint Lucia and southern Martinique. This means that Martinique is in a strong wind zone. Timing-wise, the center of Brett is expected to pass over these islands between late afternoon, early evening and midnight. Peak of bad weather conditions during this period. Eva Merceron, Vice President of the Forecast Service at Météo France Martinique, was interviewed by Pedro Monnerville in the 7am newspaper.

From 8 AM today, Thursday morning, the Governor has activated the Public Information Unit on the following number: 0596 39 39 89.

Collaborative activities

Economic activities are suspended and economic operators must implement measures to protect their business or trade and release their employees as much as possible.

All public transport is suspended (bus, inter-island link etc.),

All large gatherings (sports, festivals, cultural etc.) are cancelled,

All sea voyages (professional or leisure) are strictly prohibited,

All animals, including pets, must remain inside.

The media will continue to spread information about this event.

Individual and collective measures of behavior are recommended.

Description of red alert

