New economic sanctions against Russia

27 EU member states have agreed. They agreed to the eleventh set of restrictive sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, June 21, specifically to avoid violating the sanctions already in place, we learned from an official source. “This package includes measures aimed at avoiding economic sanctions and individual sanctions”It pointed to Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

New extension of financing for kyiv. European Union countries decided on Wednesday to allocate 3.5 billion euros in new funds to the European Peace Facility, which will be used to finance arms deliveries to Ukraine and military operations abroad. An initial funding of 5.7 billion allocated for 7 years has been liquidated within a year. An increase of 2 billion euros was already made in May to supply at least one million 155 mm shells to Ukrainian forces and to replenish strategic stocks of ammunition in member states.

Aid for the post-war period. The United States will provide $1.3 billion (1.2 billion euros) in additional aid to support the Ukrainian economy, particularly its essential infrastructure, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced Wednesday during an international conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction in London.

Two drones were shot down near Moscow. The devices were shot down near a military base in the Moscow region, with no casualties or damage, the local governor said. The plane was shot down “Warriors” Russians, he calls the residents “Be still”. Russian special services are investigating the scene.