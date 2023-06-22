June 22, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

New economic sanctions against Russia

Rusty Knowles June 22, 2023 2 min read

27 EU member states have agreed. They agreed to the eleventh set of restrictive sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, June 21, specifically to avoid violating the sanctions already in place, we learned from an official source. “This package includes measures aimed at avoiding economic sanctions and individual sanctions”It pointed to Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

>> This live has ended.

New extension of financing for kyiv. European Union countries decided on Wednesday to allocate 3.5 billion euros in new funds to the European Peace Facility, which will be used to finance arms deliveries to Ukraine and military operations abroad. An initial funding of 5.7 billion allocated for 7 years has been liquidated within a year. An increase of 2 billion euros was already made in May to supply at least one million 155 mm shells to Ukrainian forces and to replenish strategic stocks of ammunition in member states.

Aid for the post-war period. The United States will provide $1.3 billion (1.2 billion euros) in additional aid to support the Ukrainian economy, particularly its essential infrastructure, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced Wednesday during an international conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction in London.

Two drones were shot down near Moscow. The devices were shot down near a military base in the Moscow region, with no casualties or damage, the local governor said. The plane was shot down “Warriors” Russians, he calls the residents “Be still”. Russian special services are investigating the scene.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Reconstruction of Ukraine: Westerners promise to pay Russia – 06/21/2023 at 21:02

June 21, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

4 killed in electric bicycle battery explosion

June 21, 2023 Rusty Knowles
6 min read

The failure to find the missing submarine while exploring the wreck cast doubt on the device’s safety

June 21, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

‘Black Panther 2’ star Tenoch Huerta exits Netflix movie ‘Fiesta En La Madriguera’ after sexual assault allegations Deadline

June 22, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

200,000 lightning flashes – Hongga eruption in Tonga produces the most powerful lightning ever recorded

June 22, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

2023 NBA Mock Draft – Latest projections for all 58 draft picks

June 22, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

The US FTC says Amazon deceived millions of consumers into signing up for Prime

June 22, 2023 Cheryl Riley